PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BallenIsles Charities Foundation (BICF), the Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit organization with a mission of "Making a Difference" in the community, has awarded a record $575,000 in Financial Grants to local non-profits and civic organizations.

The record-setting amount brings the cumulative grants awarded by the Foundation to more than $2.3 million over the 7 years since its formation by members and residents of BallenIsles.

BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record – awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Grants to local charities. Pictured: Alzheimers Community Cares-Jonathan Price, VP Grants, Dianne Bruce, Director of Grants with BICF President Mark Freeman (center). Bob Anton, Chair of the BICF Grants Committee stands at Podium. The BallenIsles Charities Foundation Grant provides funding for Alzheimers Community Cares Family Nurse Program.

"The record funds raised are a credit to the generosity of BallenIsles members and residents, the tireless contributions of all our volunteers and the terrific local businesses and Corporate Sponsors that support the Foundation's mission of "Making a Difference" in our local community," BallenIsles Charities Foundation President Mark Freeman said.

Speaking during the Foundation's 2018 Grants Awards Ceremony at BallenIsles Country Club, Mr. Freeman said: "The overwhelming support of our residents and our Corporate Sponsors, along with the assistance we received from the management of the Country Club, the Community Association and our dedicated volunteers has enabled us to make this our most successful campaign."

The following Forty-five deserving organizations were carefully vetted and selected to receive financial grants as the 2018 Designated Beneficiaries of the BallenIsles Charities Foundation:

ADOPT A FAMILY OF THE PALM BEACHES, INC.

Provides school readiness kits for homeless children; Also grocery and gas gift cards for homeless families in emergency shelters

ALLAMANDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Provides current books for grades K thru 2 in a "Growing Readers Program"

ALZHEIMERS COMMUNITY CARE

Provides funding for ACC's Family Nurse Consultant Program

BACK TO BASICS

Provides school uniforms for underprivileged children

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF PALM BEACH COUNTY, INC.

Provides funding to maintain and enhance the Clubs' STEMulated Minds Program

BUSCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Provides interpretive signage of Florida's wild flora and fauna

CARIDAD CENTER, INC.

Provides pediatric dental care for uninsured and underserved children

CARSON SCHOLARS FUND

Provides a Carson Reading Room in an elementary school

CENTER FOR TRAUMA COUNSELING

Provides for child and adolescent therapy

CHILDNET

Provides funding for children brought into the foster care system

CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA

Provides funding for mothers and babies in the Transitions Home Program

CLINICS CAN HELP

Provides funding for the purchase of durable equipment for disabled children

FEED THE HUNGRY

Provides funding for a food program serving over 1,400 impoverished families

FIRST TEE OF THE PALM BEACHES

Provides funding for the First Tee after-school program

FRIENDS OF FOSTER CHILDREN

Provides funding for a Kinship Connections Program which provides guidance for grandparents and relatives of children in foster care

GRANDMA'S PLACE

Provides care for children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse

H.A.C.E.R. MINISTRY CORP.

Provides nutritious food to 350 low income children and families

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF PALM BEACH COUNTY, INC.

Provides funding for the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School

HEALTHY MOTHERS, HEALTHY BABIES COALITION OF PBC, INC.

Provides funding for Basics4Babies, an emergency pantry for infants

HOMESAFE

Provides funding for bedroom furniture at the Specialized Therapeutic Group Care home

INLET GROVE COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

Provides funding for an after-school tutoring program in core content subjects

JACK THE BIKE MAN, INC.

Provides funding for "GOTTA GET A BIKE" after-school and summer programs

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL HEALTH

Provides funding for the Peer Support Program for mental health

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF JEWISH WOMEN PALM BEACH SECTION

Provides funding for the Kids' community closet/ weekend pantry program

PALM BEACH COUNTY FOOD BANK

Provides funding for a 8-week weekend meals program for children and their families

PALM BEACH GARDENS CITY HALL

Provides funding for the BallenIsles Performance Series at Veteran Plaza

PALM BEACH GARDENS FIRE RESCUE

Provides funding for Fall Prevention classes for senior citizens

PALM BEACH GARDENS POLICE DEPT.

Provides funding for a portable fingerprint and photo system

PALM BEACH HARVEST

Provides funding a program that rescues surplus food to feed the needy

PALM BEACH STATE COLLEGE FOUNDATION

Provides funding for first generation in college scholarship program

PAWS 4 LIBERTY

Provides funding for the Train Your Own Dog Program for veterans

PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY SUPPORT TEAM, INC. (POST)

Provides funding of the Butterfly Program which counsels children afflicted with cancer

QUANTUM HOUSE

Provides funding for the Family Pantry Program

THE LEARNING ACADEMY AT ELS CENTER

Provides funding to expand the Physical Education Program

RENAISSANCE LEARNING CENTER

Provides funding to purchase research-based education curriculum for K-8th grade students

SUNCOAST HIGH SCHOOL

Provides funding for MacBook Pro computers for incorporating art in technology

SYMPHONIC BAND OF THE PALM BEACHES

Provides refurbished and new school musical instruments to low income or homeless children

TEAM FIRST-PAL

Provides funding for a 40-week after school program

THE ARC OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

Provides funding for the Potentials Charter School music and art therapy program

THE CHILDREN'S HEALING INSTITUTE

Provides funding for the TEACUP Preemie Baby Bungalow diaper project

THE JACOB S. ZWEIG FOUNDATION

Provides new or refurbished shoes to children in need

THE LORD'S PLACE

Provides funding for the Family Campus

URBAN YOUTH IMPACT

Provides funding for the Leadership Academy after-school program for at-risk children

WATSON B. DUNCAN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Provides funding for additional technology and software for students

WOUNDED VETERANS RELIEF FUND

Provides funding to support Emergency Financial Relief for Veterans and their families

The BallenIsles Charities Foundation, www.BallenIslesCharitiesFoundation.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of "Making a Difference" in the community. It renders financial and in-kind support to area organizations providing civic, educational programs, health and human services and support for the environment.

About BallenIsles Country Club

Consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America, BallenIsles Country Club is renowned for its superb level of service. It will soon feature a newly-renovated 114,900 square foot clubhouse and a 62,000 square foot sports complex with a spa and salon, fitness center, world-class tennis facilities and swimming pools. The award-winning club has three 18-hole championship golf courses, including its famed East Course where Jack Nicklaus and many other golf legends originally qualified for the PGA Tour. Managed by Troon Privé, BallenIsles is a fully private, member-owned club with an array of best-in-class amenities. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org.

