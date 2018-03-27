BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record -- awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Grants to local charities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BallenIsles Charities Foundation (BICF), the Palm Beach Gardens nonprofit organization with a mission of "Making a Difference" in the community, has awarded a record $575,000 in Financial Grants to local non-profits and civic organizations.
The record-setting amount brings the cumulative grants awarded by the Foundation to more than $2.3 million over the 7 years since its formation by members and residents of BallenIsles.
"The record funds raised are a credit to the generosity of BallenIsles members and residents, the tireless contributions of all our volunteers and the terrific local businesses and Corporate Sponsors that support the Foundation's mission of "Making a Difference" in our local community," BallenIsles Charities Foundation President Mark Freeman said.
Speaking during the Foundation's 2018 Grants Awards Ceremony at BallenIsles Country Club, Mr. Freeman said: "The overwhelming support of our residents and our Corporate Sponsors, along with the assistance we received from the management of the Country Club, the Community Association and our dedicated volunteers has enabled us to make this our most successful campaign."
The following Forty-five deserving organizations were carefully vetted and selected to receive financial grants as the 2018 Designated Beneficiaries of the BallenIsles Charities Foundation:
ADOPT A FAMILY OF THE PALM BEACHES, INC.
Provides school readiness kits for homeless children; Also grocery and gas gift cards for homeless families in emergency shelters
ALLAMANDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Provides current books for grades K thru 2 in a "Growing Readers Program"
ALZHEIMERS COMMUNITY CARE
Provides funding for ACC's Family Nurse Consultant Program
BACK TO BASICS
Provides school uniforms for underprivileged children
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF PALM BEACH COUNTY, INC.
Provides funding to maintain and enhance the Clubs' STEMulated Minds Program
BUSCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Provides interpretive signage of Florida's wild flora and fauna
CARIDAD CENTER, INC.
Provides pediatric dental care for uninsured and underserved children
CARSON SCHOLARS FUND
Provides a Carson Reading Room in an elementary school
CENTER FOR TRAUMA COUNSELING
Provides for child and adolescent therapy
CHILDNET
Provides funding for children brought into the foster care system
CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY OF FLORIDA
Provides funding for mothers and babies in the Transitions Home Program
CLINICS CAN HELP
Provides funding for the purchase of durable equipment for disabled children
FEED THE HUNGRY
Provides funding for a food program serving over 1,400 impoverished families
FIRST TEE OF THE PALM BEACHES
Provides funding for the First Tee after-school program
FRIENDS OF FOSTER CHILDREN
Provides funding for a Kinship Connections Program which provides guidance for grandparents and relatives of children in foster care
GRANDMA'S PLACE
Provides care for children removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse
H.A.C.E.R. MINISTRY CORP.
Provides nutritious food to 350 low income children and families
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF PALM BEACH COUNTY, INC.
Provides funding for the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School
HEALTHY MOTHERS, HEALTHY BABIES COALITION OF PBC, INC.
Provides funding for Basics4Babies, an emergency pantry for infants
HOMESAFE
Provides funding for bedroom furniture at the Specialized Therapeutic Group Care home
INLET GROVE COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL
Provides funding for an after-school tutoring program in core content subjects
JACK THE BIKE MAN, INC.
Provides funding for "GOTTA GET A BIKE" after-school and summer programs
NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL HEALTH
Provides funding for the Peer Support Program for mental health
NATIONAL COUNCIL OF JEWISH WOMEN PALM BEACH SECTION
Provides funding for the Kids' community closet/ weekend pantry program
PALM BEACH COUNTY FOOD BANK
Provides funding for a 8-week weekend meals program for children and their families
PALM BEACH GARDENS CITY HALL
Provides funding for the BallenIsles Performance Series at Veteran Plaza
PALM BEACH GARDENS FIRE RESCUE
Provides funding for Fall Prevention classes for senior citizens
PALM BEACH GARDENS POLICE DEPT.
Provides funding for a portable fingerprint and photo system
PALM BEACH HARVEST
Provides funding a program that rescues surplus food to feed the needy
PALM BEACH STATE COLLEGE FOUNDATION
Provides funding for first generation in college scholarship program
PAWS 4 LIBERTY
Provides funding for the Train Your Own Dog Program for veterans
PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY SUPPORT TEAM, INC. (POST)
Provides funding of the Butterfly Program which counsels children afflicted with cancer
QUANTUM HOUSE
Provides funding for the Family Pantry Program
THE LEARNING ACADEMY AT ELS CENTER
Provides funding to expand the Physical Education Program
RENAISSANCE LEARNING CENTER
Provides funding to purchase research-based education curriculum for K-8th grade students
SUNCOAST HIGH SCHOOL
Provides funding for MacBook Pro computers for incorporating art in technology
SYMPHONIC BAND OF THE PALM BEACHES
Provides refurbished and new school musical instruments to low income or homeless children
TEAM FIRST-PAL
Provides funding for a 40-week after school program
THE ARC OF PALM BEACH COUNTY
Provides funding for the Potentials Charter School music and art therapy program
THE CHILDREN'S HEALING INSTITUTE
Provides funding for the TEACUP Preemie Baby Bungalow diaper project
THE JACOB S. ZWEIG FOUNDATION
Provides new or refurbished shoes to children in need
THE LORD'S PLACE
Provides funding for the Family Campus
URBAN YOUTH IMPACT
Provides funding for the Leadership Academy after-school program for at-risk children
WATSON B. DUNCAN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Provides funding for additional technology and software for students
WOUNDED VETERANS RELIEF FUND
Provides funding to support Emergency Financial Relief for Veterans and their families
The BallenIsles Charities Foundation, www.BallenIslesCharitiesFoundation.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of "Making a Difference" in the community. It renders financial and in-kind support to area organizations providing civic, educational programs, health and human services and support for the environment.
About BallenIsles Country Club
Consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America, BallenIsles Country Club is renowned for its superb level of service. It will soon feature a newly-renovated 114,900 square foot clubhouse and a 62,000 square foot sports complex with a spa and salon, fitness center, world-class tennis facilities and swimming pools. The award-winning club has three 18-hole championship golf courses, including its famed East Course where Jack Nicklaus and many other golf legends originally qualified for the PGA Tour. Managed by Troon Privé, BallenIsles is a fully private, member-owned club with an array of best-in-class amenities. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Mark Hopkinson
NewsMark Public Relations
561-852-5767
mhopkinson@newsmarkpr.com
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballenisles-charities-foundation-sets-another-fundraising-record----awarding-more-than-half-a-million-dollars-in-financial-grants-to-local-charities-300620307.html
SOURCE BallenIsles Country Club
