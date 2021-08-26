Ballentine Partners Grows Footprint in the Northeast

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, a client-centric investment and wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families, is pleased to announce its expansion to four office locations. To accommodate the firm's continuing growth and align its New Hampshire office footprint with its flexible work-from-home policy, the firm is opening a new Seacoast Region office in Rochester, NH, in the fall of 2021. In addition, the firm is relocating its Wolfeboro, NH office from 55 Mill Street to a new location on Main Street in Wolfeboro that will open in early 2022.

"We are very excited to relocate our Wolfeboro team to a premium downtown office space as well as open an entirely new office in Rochester," said Drew McMorrow, Ballentine's President & CEO. "This move will position us for continued growth in the region and benefit our New Hampshire-based staff."

Seacoast Region Office: 35 Industrial Way, Rochester, NH (opens late fall 2021)

Lakes Region Office: 15 N Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 (opens in early 2022)

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $9.1 billion of assets (as of 3/31/2021) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind.

