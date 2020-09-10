Ballentine Partners Welcomes Elliot Rotstein
Sep 10, 2020, 08:30 ET
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, welcomed Elliot Rotstein as Senior Client Advisor. In his role, he will be joining Ballentine's experienced team of senior advisors working with clients to help them achieve their financial goals and objectives.
"We are very excited to welcome Elliot to our team," said Drew McMorrow, President and CEO of Ballentine Partners. "His extensive background in our industry will allow us continue to build on our dedication to the client experience."
"I am thrilled to be joining Ballentine Partners," said Rotstein. "I look forward to collaborating with their distinguished advisors and contributing my experience and knowledge to their practice and their work with clients."
Elliot Rotstein joined Ballentine Partners on August 31 as a Senior Client Advisor. Most recently, Mr. Rotstein was Partner at MPI – Business Valuation & Advisory. Elliot started his career at Fidelity Investments and served as their Director of Charitable Planning. He is a graduate of Ithaca College and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP). Mr. Rotstein is active in numerous community and industry organizations. He co-chaired the Boston Foundation's Professional Advisors Network and currently serves on the Professional Advisors Committee. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Boston Estate Planning Council.
About Ballentine Partners
Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $7.5 billion of assets (as of 6/30/2020) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind.
