Ballentine Partners welcomes Elliot Rotstein

"I am thrilled to be joining Ballentine Partners," said Rotstein. "I look forward to collaborating with their distinguished advisors and contributing my experience and knowledge to their practice and their work with clients."

Elliot Rotstein joined Ballentine Partners on August 31 as a Senior Client Advisor. Most recently, Mr. Rotstein was Partner at MPI – Business Valuation & Advisory. Elliot started his career at Fidelity Investments and served as their Director of Charitable Planning. He is a graduate of Ithaca College and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP). Mr. Rotstein is active in numerous community and industry organizations. He co-chaired the Boston Foundation's Professional Advisors Network and currently serves on the Professional Advisors Committee. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Boston Estate Planning Council.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $7.5 billion of assets (as of 6/30/2020) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind.

