Ballerine Unveils Agenticom.org to Map and Solve Trust Gaps in Agentic Commerce

A central hub for research, insights, and collaboration around trusted agentic transactions to help the industry address confidence gaps in AI-driven shopping and payments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ballerine, the agentic merchant risk and compliance platform, launched Agenticom.org, a new industry hub focused on the emerging field of agentic commerce. This initiative is an open resource for the industry.

The launch draws on original research conducted by Ballerine, based on 47 interviews across card schemes, PSPs, acquirers, merchants, and AI platforms, and triangulated against Ballerine's merchant portfolio alongside published research from analysts, payment networks, and regulators.

The findings point to a structural imbalance emerging in the market:

The supply side of agentic commerce is not ready, and the scale of the gap is larger than published estimates

73% of online merchants are not agent-ready, with many lacking the structured data, verification signals, operational clarity, and trust infrastructure that AI agents are likely to rely on when initiating or recommending transactions

Demand for agentic commerce is growing an order of magnitude faster than supply

AI agents are currently recommending unreliable merchants

This mismatch is where risk accumulates.

"Agentic commerce will not scale on buyer intelligence alone," said Noam Izhaki, Co-founder and CEO of Ballerine. "Our research highlights a clear readiness gap across the ecosystem. As agents begin to participate more directly in transactions, they need to account for more than just product discovery. Merchant readiness, compliance, and operational risk all become part of the decisioning layer. Equally important, agents need to represent products in a way that aligns expectations between users and merchants. Agenticom.org was created to make these gaps visible and give the ecosystem a shared reference point for what needs to be built next."

The site brings together research, market analysis, expert commentary, interviews, and ecosystem mapping for founders, operators, payment providers, acquirers, risk leaders, researchers, and technology companies building the future of AI mediated commerce. Additionally, The Agentic Commerce Stack, an industry-based map is designed to track the companies and technologies shaping the infrastructure for autonomous commerce. The map covers agents, checkout protocols, payment authorization protocols, payment processors, seller and sales platforms, buyer side trust providers, and seller side trust readiness providers.

Additional coverage areas on Agenticom.org include:

Industry news and analysis covering developments in agentic commerce, from AI-powered payments and autonomous transactions to risk, infrastructure, and regulation.

Expert commentary from payment providers, acquirers, risk leaders, AI companies, and commerce infrastructure providers.

Research and trend spotlights examining the market shifts, liability gaps, and technical standards defining trust in agentic commerce.

Interviews and profiles featuring the founders, operators, and companies building the future of agentic commerce.

Agenticom.org is now live and can be accessed at: https://agenticom.org.

About Ballerine

Ballerine is an agentic merchant risk and compliance platform built for payment providers, acquirers, marketplaces, and financial institutions. Its agents help teams verify, underwrite, and monitor merchants across the full lifecycle by combining business data, transaction signals, web intelligence, and workflow automation into faster, explainable risk decisions.

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Media Contact

Or Moshkovitz

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SOURCE Ballerine