Ballet Academy East 2018 Spring Performance

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballet Academy East's Pre-Professional Division will captivate audiences in their annual spring performance, showcasing the school's talented dancers in an exciting program of premieres and audience favorites.

"Scherzo á la Russe", choreography by George Balanchine ©The George Balanchine Trust, photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Ballet Academy East Spring Performance "Scherzo á la Russe", choreography by George Balanchine ©The George Balanchine Trust, photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Ballet Academy East Spring Performance

Scherzo à la Russe, choreographed by George Balanchine and composed by Igor Stravinsky, is being staged by BAE artistic director Darla Hoover, who is a répétiteur for the Balanchine Trust. "Providing opportunities to perform masterworks by George Balanchine furthers the mission of Ballet Academy East to prepare our students for success in the dance world," explains Hoover. "It's also a real treat for audience members."

The program includes two important works by choreographer Alan Hineline. From A to M, set to Sergei Rachmaninov's rapturous Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, was created to honor Marcia Dale Weary on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Concerto in D, has been part of the Ballet Academy East repertoire since 2002. With music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and restaged by Tara Mora, Concerto in D explores the athleticism and lyricism in one of the composer's most celebrated compositions. "I'm always thrilled to work with the beautifully trained dancers of BAE. They bring a high level of technical clarity, artistic aplomb and unique interpretation to my work," says Hineline.

Two new ballets by Jenna Lavin will feature Mozart's Rondo Alla Turca and George Sviridov's Waltz from his Snowstorm.

Lavin says Mozart's Rondo Alla Turca, (also the title of the ballet) is a great, uplifting piece of music. "My very first ballet for BAE was choreographed to this music. I'm excited to reinterpret the ballet for our current students. This ballet will have a cast of 30," shares Lavin. "My second ballet on this program, Valse Russe, will showcase each dancer's technical and artistic skill. Audiences can expect to be impressed by the students' love of dance and how beautifully these pieces come alive in their care."

The Tarantella from Napoli is choreographed by August Bournonville , to the music of H.S. Paulli and Edvard Helsted. It had been staged for BAE by Petrusjka Broholm, former soloist with the Royal Danish Ballet and renowned stager of Bournonville's ballets. "The Bournonville style has a more than 100-year history, and August Bournonville's ballets are among the most well-known and popular worldwide. Knowing how to adjust to different styles will help every dancer as they pursue a ballet career," emphasizes Broholm.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Friday, May 31 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 PM – Special Family Matinee performance, includes the full program plus an array of family activities during intermission

Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 PM



The Kaye Playhouse is located at 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues.

Tickets are $30-$65 and can be purchased online. www.balletacademyeast.com.

