Ballistic Craft: A Bullet Hell of Your Own Making!

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Craft's official release date has been set for February 13, 2020!

This new indie action game, created in Tokyo and inspired by the classic game Custom Robo, features single-player Quest Mode, online and local battle capability, and robust magic Shot customization.

In-game multi-shot action

Ballistic Craft will be available on Steam for $11.99, but for the first week*, the game will be on sale for an additional 10% off to commemorate the release. The purchase price will return to $11.99 after the deal ends on February 20, 2020.

(*Deal runs from 2/13/20 to 2/20/20)

Ballistic Craft is an action battle arena game where creativity and strategy is the key to victory. Players can use a variety of complex and beautiful ballistic 'Shots' to duke-it-out in flashy, high-speed arena battles, or craft their own Shots in-game. Color, size, quantity, speed, trajectory -- just about every aspect of a Shot can be customized to your liking through the game's robust Shot Development.

The game's customization takes inspiration from the cult-classic Custom Robo series, which also boasts free-style attack customization.

The game features a single-player Quest Mode with several tiers of difficulty, and both local and online PVP capabilities in Battle Mode.

Whether your opponents are gathered in your living room or waiting somewhere across the globe, you can challenge them through local multiplayer functionality or Steam's online matching. Prove your might and show off your Shots!

Single-player Quest Mode lets you join the League of Crafters as a novice wizard aiming to dominate the yearly tournament that determines the best of all the Magic Knights. Progressing through Quest Mode lets you meet a variety of quirky characters as you unlock new Shots, new items, and unique Arenas to battle in (which then become available to use in online Battle Mode.)

Palladium Soft is an indie game development group founded by Japanese developer Fonukapoh Yatsuhashi (Twitter: @nuka_po ), who originally worked on mainstream console games in the past. As Palladium Soft's first commercial title, Ballistic Craft successfully melds speedy competitive battles and a highly-customizable attack system, hailing in new possibilities for the genre of battle arena games.

Ballistic Craft is published worldwide by GameTomo, an indie game publisher and developer based in Tokyo, Japan.

Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137110/Ballistic_Craft/

Official website: https://www.gametomo.co.jp/ballistic-craft-en

Ballistic Craft - Product Information

Title Ballistic Craft Developer Palladium Soft Genre Battle arena / Bullet-hell Release Date 2/13/2020* Platform Steam (Windows) Format Digital Download Price $11.99 (**Available for 10% off base price for first week of release)

*Worldwide release dates for Ballistic Craft:

Worldwide release: 2/13/20 00:00 (PST)

Japanese release: 2/13/20 17:00 (JST)

**Deal runs from 2/13/20 to 2/20/20

GameTomo Co., LTD

Tokyo, Japan

Phone: +81 03-6262-9750

Email: 232874@email4pr.com

Website: https://www.gametomo.co.jp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GameTomoEN

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GameTomoJP

Media Ballistic Craft - Launch Trailer https://youtu.be/Xyz-WvAH_sQ Presskit https://yatsuhashi.itch.io/ballistic-craft

