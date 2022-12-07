Ballistic Protection Market Trends and Forecast The global ballistic protection market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 1.8 from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in ballistic protection market to 2027 by ballistic protection market by type (vehicle armor and body armor), by application (defense, homeland security, and civil), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Ballistic Protection Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ballistic protection market looks promising with opportunities in the body armor and vehicle armor markets. The global ballistic protection market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 1.8from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing defense budget in developing countries, technological advancements, and increasing terrorism.

Emerging Trends in the Ballistic Protection Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of lightweight materials and improved wear-ability of body armors.

Ballistic Protection Market by Segments

Ballistic Protection Market by Type (Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027):

Vehicle Armor

Body Armor

Soft Body Armor



Hard Body Armor



Protective Headgear

Ballistic Protection Market by Application (Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027):

Defense

Homeland Security

Civil

Ballistic Protection Market by Region (Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027):

North America

USA

Europe

France



Germany



United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China



India

The Rest of the World

Middle East

List of Ballistic Protection Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ballistic protection companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ballistic protection companies profiled in this report includes.

BAE System PLC

Rheinmetall AG

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Avon Rubber PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Ten Cate

Ballistic Protection Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that vehicle armor will remain the largest segment in the ballistic protection market due to increasing demand from developing countries, better protection level, and geopolitical conflicts.

North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to largest defense budget and upgradation of vehicle armor and body armor.

Features of the Global Ballistic Protection Market

Market Size Estimates: Ballistic Protection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: The ballistic protection market size by various segments, such as product type, application, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Ballistic protection market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type of products, and regions of the ballistic protection market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ballistic protection market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the ballistic protection market size?

Answer: The global ballistic protection market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for ballistic protection market?

Answer: The ballistic protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the ballistic protection market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing defense budget in developing countries, technological advancements, and increasing terrorism.

Q4. What are the major type or end use industries for ballistic protection?

Answer: Vehicle armor is the major segment by type for ballistic protection.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in ballistic protection market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of lightweight materials and improved wear-ability of body armors

Q6. Who are the key ballistic protection companies?

Answer: Some of the key ballistic protection companies are as follows:



BAE System PLC

Rheinmetall AG

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Avon Rubber PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Ten Cate

Q7. Which ballistic protection application segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that defense will remain the largest application

Q8: In ballistic protection market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region by value during the forecast period due to highest procurement of body armor and vehicle armor in this region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global ballistic protection market by type (vehicle armor and body armor), by application (defense, homeland security, and civil), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

