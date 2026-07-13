Ballistic Protection Market worth $16.29 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 12.60 billion in 2026 to USD 16.29 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

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Ballistic Protection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.60 billion

USD 12.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.29 billion

USD 16.29 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.3%

Ballistic Protection Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the ballistic protection market is driven by defense forces that are upgrading personal armor, tactical helmets, body plates, combat vehicles, and structural shielding systems to protect personnel and equipment. This demand stems from the need for improved threat mitigation, lighter gear for deployed units, compliance with material standards, scalable manufacturing, and enhanced battlefield survivability.

By application, the naval and marine platform segment will register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By product type, the spall and fragmentation protection segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By end user, the military segment held the largest share of the ballistic protection market in 2025.

By armor technology, aramid fibers will register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% in the ballistic protection market during the forecast period.

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The ballistic protection market is expanding due to rising defense modernization programs and geopolitical risks worldwide. In terms of product types and armor technology, innovations in materials science are introducing high-performance ceramics and lightweight composites, replacing traditional steel with lighter, more effective hard and soft armor. For threat levels and applications, the increasing velocity and precision of modern weaponry require superior impact resistance, forcing continuous equipment upgrades across personal, vehicle, and airborne platforms. Finally, regarding end users and regions, expanding national defense budgets and law enforcement modernization initiatives ensure consistent procurement cycles. This is particularly evident across Europe and the Asia Pacific region, where heightened security concerns are accelerating the standardization of advanced protective gear for operational personnel.

By end user, the government and law enforcement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The government and law enforcement segment leads growth as escalating domestic threats involving high-velocity weapons force a shift to military-grade tactical gear. Because public safety departments operate under strict safety regulations, updated threat standards mandate the systematic replacement of inventory across the entire workforce to maintain compliance. Additionally, access to structured public budgets, federal grants, and national security funding enables these institutional agencies to secure predictable, large-scale procurement contracts that private buyers cannot match.

By application, the land vehicles segment is expected to account for a prominent ballistic protection industry share during the forecast period.

The land vehicles segment holds a prominent share due to the widespread deployment of tactical vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and logistics trucks, in active conflict zones. Ground forces remain the primary line of defense and transportation, and improvised explosive devices expose them directly to landmines and small arms fire. Protecting ground personnel during troop transit requires extensive, heavy-duty integration of ballistic steel, ceramics, and composites across large vehicle fleets, resulting in substantial material volume and high capital allocation.

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North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ballistic protection during the forecast period.

North America is driving significant growth in military modernization due to its substantial and ongoing defense spending. The region acts as a central hub for advanced materials science and aerospace manufacturing, enabling the swift domestic integration of next-generation armor technologies. Additionally, strict federal safety standards and extensive law enforcement networks drive consistent, large-scale procurement cycles to upgrade personal protective equipment and tactical vehicle fleets to address evolving threats posed by high-velocity ballistic weapons.

BAE Systems (UK), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US), Avon Protection (UK), and DuPont (US) are the major players in the ballistic protection companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

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