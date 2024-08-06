Ballistic Ventures Appoints David Hahn to CISO Operating Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today promoted David Hahn to CISO Operating Partner.

Formerly Ballistic's CISO-in-Residence, Hahn will remain focused in his new role on expanding Ballistic's community and accelerating business growth for portfolio companies. Prior to joining Ballistic, he spent decades building successful cybersecurity programs. His career spans multiple industries, including financial services, where he served as Chief Security Officer of Silicon Valley Bank and as Senior Vice President and Group Information Security Officer at Wells Fargo. Hahn has also held security leadership positions for SaaS companies, including CDK Global and Intuit, and was Vice President and CISO of Hearst, one of the world's largest and most diversified media companies.

Hahn has held cybersecurity leadership positions at CDK Global, Hearst, Intuit, Silicon Valley Bank and Wells Fargo. Post this

"Today's CISO must protect against new and evolving threats, manage the growing volume of sensitive data, and navigate the complexities of compliance, all while maintaining the demand for business agility and innovation. It's a lot – and it's why the importance of community for the CISO cannot be understated," said Jake Seid, co-founder and general partner at Ballistic Ventures. "I'm thrilled David is deepening his role with us to help CISOs and security leaders collaborate with each other and entrepreneurs to solve today's most pressing cyber challenges."

"Our industry requires people sharing intel and working together – it's the only way to stay ahead of the adversary," said Hahn. "The community building I've seen in this role is powerful, and I'm excited to dig in deeper to ensure our community and our portfolio companies have the right tools and connections to continue to tackle the cyber challenges out there today."

This news comes on the heels of General Paul Nakasone (Retired), the former Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Director of the NSA, and Chief of the Central Security Service, joining the firm as Strategic Advisor. These latest announcements further expand BallisticX , the VC firm's platform of services and support for its portfolio companies. BallisticX includes a deep bench of expert advisors focused on collaboration to solve today's cybersecurity challenges. Learn more about the team by visiting ballisticventures.com/team .

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal Labs, Mimic, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach Security, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, and WitnessAI. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com .

SOURCE Ballistic Ventures