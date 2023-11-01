Ballistic Ventures Appoints Federal Cybersecurity Officials Chris Inglis and Kiersten Todt as Advisors

Ballistic Ventures

01 Nov, 2023, 09:46 ET

Federal advisors will support VC firm's work to bridge gap between private and public sectors to promote and advance cyber innovation and national security

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chief of Staff Kiersten Todt joined the firm as federal advisors.

In their advisory roles, Inglis and Todt will draw from their extensive federal cybersecurity expertise to assess potential investments, offer strategic support to portfolio companies navigating government policies and regulations, and share federal market guidance. They will also join in one of Ballistic's missions to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors to promote cybersecurity innovation that advances national security.

"Chris and Kiersten bring a unique and invaluable perspective to the Ballistic Ventures team given their decades-long experience in working in cybersecurity at the federal level," said Ted Schlein, co-founder and general partner at Ballistic Ventures. "Their deep knowledge of the nation's most pressing national security threats positions them to guide our portfolio companies effectively, and we're excited to welcome them on board."

Chris Inglis served as the first U.S. Senate-confirmed National Cyber Director and advisor to President Joe Biden on cybersecurity. He also served as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Security Agency (NSA) and as a Commissioner on the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission. He has served as a member of the Department of Defense Science Board and as a National Intelligence University trustee. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2014 after 41 years of federal service.

Kiersten Todt most recently served as the Chief of Staff at CISA, where she spearheaded a number of priorities, including collaboration with industry, corporate cyber responsibility, the stand up of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, and cyber workforce development initiatives. Prior to that, she most recently served in the federal government as executive director of President Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. She has held a number of federal roles in Washington, including as a senior policy analyst in the White House and professional staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, where she helped draft the legislation to create the Department of Homeland Security.

Inglis and Todt join Ballistic Ventures' distinguished group of cybersecurity expert advisors. Learn more about the Ballistic team and the firm's advisors at ballisticventures.com/team/.

About Ballistic Ventures
Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 90 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, Arbitrum (Offchain Labs), ArcSight, Arkose Labs, Fortify, Interos, ISS, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, Concentric AI, Nudge Security, Oligo Security, Pangea, Perygee, SpecterOps, Talon Cyber Security, and Veza. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com.

