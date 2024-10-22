Ballistic Ventures Appoints Former USPS CISO Gregory Crabb as CISO-in-Residence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced Gregory Crabb as CISO-in-Residence. Crabb, who is widely respected as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, previously served as the CISO of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

During his 25 years of law enforcement service, Crabb transformed the USPS's cybersecurity program to defend against nation-state threats and safeguard critical infrastructure. As founder and principal of cybersecurity consultant firm 10-8, he advises leading organizations on building resilience against cyber adversaries and offers practical strategies for securing networks and digital assets. Throughout his career, Crabb has remained dedicated to driving successful cybersecurity initiatives for government agencies, financial institutions, startups and global organizations.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team at Ballistic Ventures as CISO-in-Residence," said Crabb. "Ballistic's dedication to driving innovation in cybersecurity is unmatched, and I'm eager to support their portfolio companies in defining the solutions necessary to stay ahead of evolving threats. By working closely with these innovators, my focus is on helping cyber leaders adopt and maximize the value of these cutting-edge technologies to meet complex challenges."

In this role at Ballistic Ventures, the CISOs-in-Residence collaborate with the VC firm's community of cyber practitioners and startup founders on some of the industry's most complex problems. They also provide expert counsel for Ballistic portfolio companies and founders, including sharing advice from a practitioner's point of view.

"We're honored to welcome Greg as a CISO-in-Residence," said Roger Thornton, Co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures. "His real-world experience will be invaluable for our portfolio companies to accelerate innovation and strengthen security strategies. We're grateful to have his support."

Crabb's appointment further expands BallisticX , the VC firm's platform of services and support for its portfolio companies. BallisticX includes a deep bench of expert advisors focused on collaboration to solve today's cybersecurity challenges. Learn more about the team at ballisticventures.com/team .

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal Labs, Mimic, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach Security, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, and WitnessAI. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com .

