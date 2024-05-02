Ballistic Ventures Founding Partners Kevin Mandia and Barmak Meftah Take the Stage at the 2024 RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced that two founding partners, Kevin Mandia and Barmak Meftah, will take the stage at the annual 2024 RSA Conference (RSAC) taking place May 6-9, 2024 in San Francisco. RSAC is one of the world's largest cybersecurity conferences and brings together industry leaders, experts and practitioners from across the globe.

Ballistic Ventures invites RSAC attendees to join and engage with the team during the following sessions:

Monday, May 6 from 4:35 – 4:55 pm PT : Ballistic Co-founder and Strategic Partner and Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia will lead a keynote discussion " The State of Cybersecurity – Year in Review ." He'll share observations after responding to hundreds of cyber intrusions in the last year including a synopsis of the apex attacker techniques, the most impactful cyber defense tips, and how cybersecurity impacts board and executive decision-making.

Tuesday, May 7 from 10:45 – 11:35 am PT: Ballistic Co-founder and General Partner Barmak Meftah will serve as one of the three panelists for RSAC Launch Pad, where early-stage startups will pitch their ideas to the panel of venture capitalists who will offer valuable strategic advice.

Thursday, May 9 from 9:40 – 10:30 am PT: Mandia will also lead the panel "Private Sector's Power Play: Shaping AI and Cybersecurity Policy." He will be joined by Lisa Kaplan, founder and CEO of Ballistic portfolio company Alethea; Sarah Barrington, PhD, AI researcher at UC Berkeley; Matthew Olson, Assistant Attorney General, National Division of Security in the US Department of Justice; and Alex Stamos, Chief Trust Officer at SentinelOne. Together, they will discuss the evolving AI and threat landscape and discuss the role of the private sector in securing our digital future.

"With an election year already plagued with disinformation, the democratization of generative AI, a surge in ransomware attacks and an ever-evolving attack surface, the 2024 RSA Conference provides an invaluable platform for our industry to collaborate and exchange insights that will drive cybersecurity forward," said Meftah. "My fellow partners and I look forward to this event, and we encourage entrepreneurs working on innovative security solutions to get in touch."

Earlier this week, Ballistic Ventures announced the Ballistic X Pursuit Cyber Fellows program, charting a path to narrow the industry's talent gap and economic divides. Ballistic and Pursuit will be onsite at RSA to discuss the program with prospective corporate partners. Schedule an onsite meeting at [email protected] .

The VC firm also announced today its investment in Mimic , the ransomware defense company, which emerged from stealth with $27 million, led by Ballistic Ventures. Read about the new investment and more here .

