Ballistic Ventures to Take the Stage at RSA Conference 2026

Seven on-stage sessions feature VC firm's partners and advisors to tackle AI, national security, CISO leadership, and the evolving cyber threat landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced that several of its partners and advisors will take the stage at the upcoming RSA Conference 2026 (RSAC), the cybersecurity industry's premier global gathering, taking place March 23-26 in San Francisco.

Across seven sessions spanning keynotes, panels, and the RSAC Launch Pad competition, Ballistic leaders will join top cybersecurity executives, government officials, and industry experts to discuss critical issues shaping the future of cybersecurity – from AI-driven threats and national infrastructure defense to the evolving role of the CISO.

Ballistic Ventures On-Stage Sessions at RSAC 2026

Resilient Infrastructure as National Defense: The Digital Front Line

Monday, March 23 | 9:40 AM | Moscone West 2007

Ballistic's Venture Partner Nicole Perlroth will join a panel to explore how critical infrastructure has become the front line of national defense. The panel will examine how public-private partnerships, national investment, and resilient system design can strengthen essential services and enable rapid recovery from cyber and physical attacks. Fellow panelists are Katie Gray (In-Q-Tel), Spencer Wilcox (NextEra Energy), and Danielle Jablanski (STV).

What It Really Takes to Be a CISO – Mentorship Panel

Tuesday, March 24 | 9:40 AM | Moscone South 313

Ballistic's Venture Partner Phil Venables joins former CISO Charles Blauner of Cyber Aegis to share candid insights into the realities of leading security at the highest level. The panel will cover hard-earned lessons from the role, surprises along the way, and practical advice for the next generation of security leaders.

Inside Offensive Cyber: Lessons from Four NSA Directors

Tuesday, March 24 | 2:25 PM | YBCA Theater

Ballistic General Partner Ted Schlein joins four former directors of the National Security Agency and commanders of U.S. Cyber Command – Gen. Keith Alexander, Gen. Timothy Haugh, Gen. Paul Nakasone, and Adm. Mike Rogers – for a rare discussion about the future of offensive cyber operations. As calls grow for private-sector "hack back," the panel will explore the ethics, policy implications, and escalation risks of offensive cyber capabilities.

RSAC Launch Pad: The Platform for Emerging Innovators

Tuesday, March 24 | 2:25 PM | Moscone South 202

Ballistic General Partner Barmak Meftah will serve as a judge for the competition, with emerging startups pitching their breakthrough ideas Shark Tank®–style. Fellow judges are Saam Motamedi (Greylock) and Enrique Salem (Bain Capital Ventures).

Demystifying AI in Cyber: Threats, Safety, and Automation

Wednesday, March 25 | 2:25 PM | Moscone South 202

Ballistic General Partner Barmak Meftah will moderate a conversation with experts from industry and national security to examine how AI is reshaping cybersecurity – from AI-driven threats to responsible automation and security governance. The discussion will cut through the hype to explore the real-world implications for CISOs, boards, and national security leaders. Panelists are Ali Golshan (NVIDIA), Gen. Timothy Haugh (Ret., NSA, USCYBERCOM), and Flee Lee (Reddit).

The Cyber Threat Landscape: Year in Review, Future in Focus

Thursday, March 26 | 8:30 AM | YBCA Theater

Ballistic General Partner Kevin Mandia and Venture Partner Nicole Perlroth deliver a keynote examining the past year's most consequential cyberattacks and the threats emerging on the horizon. The session will explore AI-automated attacks, insecure LLM-generated code, evolving nation-state tactics, and why the "AI honeymoon" in cybersecurity may be ending.

CISOs Unchained III

Thursday, March 26 | 1:30 PM | YBCA Theater

Ballistic's Venture Partner Phil Venables joins former CISOs for an unfiltered discussion about the evolving role of the CISO and the challenges facing security leaders today. Drawing on decades of experience leading enterprise security programs, the panel will explore leadership, strategy, and the future of the profession. Fellow panelists are Meg Anderson (former CISO, Principal Financial Group), Charles Blauner (Cyber Aegis), and Roland Cloutier (The Business Protection Group).

In addition to these sessions, the Ballistic Ventures team will participate in and host a number of events throughout RSAC week, convening cybersecurity leaders, founders, and investors from across the ecosystem. The firm will also spend the week meeting with entrepreneurs building the next generation of cybersecurity products and companies. Check out more of Ballistic's RSAC plans.

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, Armadin, ArmorCode, AuthMind, BreachRx, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal, Gomboc AI, Hypernative, Mimic, Native Security, Noma, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea (CRWD), OverAI, Reach, Reveal Technology, Root Evidence, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza (NOW), WitnessAI, and Zip Security. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures.com.

SOURCE Ballistic Ventures