Balloon Exchange™ Names Industry Veteran Tina Outlaw as CEO

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MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balloon Exchange™, the U.S.-based, turnkey balloon source, consulting firm and global exchange launched last year (view launch press release here), has named industry veteran Tina Outlaw as CEO. Outlaw served as Manager of Research, Development & Engineering (RD&E) at foil balloon manufacturer Anagram International for 13 years until 2023.

Tina Outlaw, CEO of Balloon Exchange.

At Anagram, Outlaw also filled in as Quality Manager and VP of Operations as needed. Prior to Anagram, she worked for Ecolab as director of marketing, director of global supplier quality, director of new product development, scientist and packaging engineer where she helped launch laundry and dishwashing pods, foaming hand soap and solid detergents/cleaners for the retail and institutional markets.

Before Ecolab, Outlaw worked for General Mills and International Paper in various engineering positions and is known for her pioneering work in microwave popcorn and aseptic packaging for beverages. Outlaw holds 27 patents.

"Balloon Exchange's first year exceeded our expectations and validated our concept. We attracted strategic investments that quickly led us bring in someone of Tina's caliber for the top position," said Cathy Sampson, Balloon Exchange president. "She brings technical expertise, creative product development and unparalleled balloon industry leadership experience along with a vast network of industry relationships to accelerate our growth."

The company was founded by a carefully assembled group of industry veterans whose goal remains to fill the growing need for a stable, full-service, U.S.-based balloon supplier to restore stability and confidence with buyers, distributors, decorators, planners and consumers. The company's turn-key approach has been welcomed by customers with open arms.

"I talk to customers every day, and that widening chasm between market demands and supplier response is exactly what we were built to fill," added Sampson. "With Tina at our helm, there's no limit to our upside as a company. It's very exciting!"

The company is positioned to be a one-stop source for engineering custom designs, ensuring supply chain reliability for standard sizes and colors and working with customers to develop cutting-edge sustainable materials and balloon designs.

At the heart of it all is the company's state-of-the-art, modern balloon printing and manufacturing facility in which the team meets most any stock or custom production need with the highest quality printing, production and service. However, Balloon Exchange is not limited to one source. As an exchange, the company sources from its vetted list of suppliers, and is identifying and qualifying new vendors every day.

Balloon Exchange also offers professional consulting services, including sourcing, specification development, engineering, quality control, design, printing, testing and more – all while being a woman-owned business. The team has an entire supply chain network built on years of relationships. The sales team has helped hundreds of decorators, event planners, theme parks, entertainment centers, retailers and even manufacturers of unrelated products who want custom inflated products to make their presence known at trade shows or large venues.

Balloon Exchange sees nothing but growth ahead as it lives by its tag line to 'Inflate Happiness' around the globe. Potential customers wishing to either buy balloons or reach the company can do so at balloonexchange.com. Business-to-Business customers can apply for wholesale pricing on the website.

About Balloon Exchange

Balloon Exchange is a U.S.-based, turnkey balloon supplier, consulting firm and global exchange serving both B-to-B and consumer customers. The company's website offers a multitude of balloons with standard solid colors and shapes along with fresh, exclusive designs for any occasion. It also offers innovative stacking balloons, standing balloons, 3D and 4D balloons with the added dimension of custom balloon development and consulting services. Balloon Exchange's goal is to "Inflate Happiness" around the globe. Visit balloonexchange.com for more information.

SOURCE Balloon Exchange