Ballotpedia is Here to Help for Super Tuesday and Beyond…

MIDDLETON, Wis., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 135 million Americans will have an opportunity to vote tomorrow, March 5 - aka "Super Tuesday" - and Ballotpedia is here to help. Our Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is designed to make it easier for voters to get information before heading to the polls – helping them get the information they need to form their own opinion and vote with confidence.

While Presidential races garner a lot of attention on Super Tuesdays, states across the country are also holding primaries for U.S. congress, state legislatures, statewide executive offices, and statewide courts, making for a big day down the ballot.

"These races offer unique insights on the national political landscape. While much attention rests on the presidential primaries, there's plenty of intrigue when you zoom down into the more local races," said Ballotpedia's Editor in Chief Geoff Pallay. "Down the ballot, the congressional primaries we're watching, for example, give us a window into the issues and forces shaping, and in some cases dividing, the major political parties."

Here are the races that our team has picked as the most important, compelling, and competitive in the country. The links below will take you directly to our in-depth coverage of those contests:

Ballotpedia's election teams will be publishing results and analysis of these races and more on Ballotpedia.org , and in Ballotpedia's flagship newsletter, " The Daily Brew ."

Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot Lookup Tool Features

Spanish language support

Easy to use and accessible

Time to use estimates

User controlled level of information detail

Candidate comparisons

The Sample Ballot Lookup Tool is free, and includes candidate profiles from verified candidates who've completed and submitted Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection Survey.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia – the encyclopedia of American politics – is America's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to more than 450,000 professionally authored articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

