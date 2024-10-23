Ballotpedia's Top 15 Ballot Measures and Trends to Watch on Election Night 2024

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voters in 41 states will decide on 146 statewide ballot measures at the general election on November 5. This year's ballot measures address issues including abortion, ranked-choice voting (RCV), non-citizen voting, criminal justice, wages, and drug-use policies.

"After two election cycles with a relatively low number of state ballot measures, we've witnessed a marked increase this year, driven largely by citizen-initiated measures," said Ryan Byrne, Ballotpedia managing editor. "Issues such as abortion and electoral systems, including ranked-choice voting, have played a key role in contributing to the overall increase in ballot initiative activity."

Ballotpedia has compiled a list of 15 ballot measures and trends to watch in the run-up to and on Nov. 5, 2024. The list is not in priority order.

Ballot Measures to Watch

Ballot Measure Key Trends in 2024

Click here to read the full report on 2024 ballot measures and trends.

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 520,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

