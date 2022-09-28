Ballotpedia's Top 15 Races to Watch on Election Night

These elections will most affect the balances of power at different levels of government

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia will be covering roughly 15,000 races on election night – the most in the organization's 15-year history. Today, the organization published its report on the 15 elections that top their list of the most important, compelling, and competitive in the country.

Ballotpedia's top 15 races to watch:

U.S. Senate - Arizona , Georgia , Pennsylvania , and Wisconsin

, , , and Governor - Arizona , Kansas , Nevada , and Oregon

, , , and U.S. House – Colorado 8 th , New Hampshire 1 st

8 , 1 State Legislatures – Arizona House of Representatives, Colorado Senate

House of Representatives, Senate State Supreme Court – Ohio

State Executive – Arizona Secretary of State

Secretary of State Municipal – Los Angeles Mayor

"These 15 races have implications for who controls the House, Senate, government trifectas, state supreme courts, and more," said Ballotpedia Managing Editor Cory Eucalitto. "If the balances of power at different levels of government are going to change this fall, we'll see it in these elections."

Eucalitto said there was a "robust and thoughtful debate" over which 15 races to include on the Top 15 list, in part because Ballotpedia has "extended our coverage area so dramatically in the last year. We had an abundance of great races to watch, and we are excited to see how they all turn out on election night."

