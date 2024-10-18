Ballotpedia's Top 15 Races to Watch on Election Night

Trends include rematches of close races from 2022 and open seats available with incumbents opting out of re-election runs.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia's editorial staff will be covering thousands of races on election night for offices up and down the ballot. The organization's elections coverage team has selected 15 of those races that they see as the most important, compelling, and competitive in the country.

"While the presidential election often captures the spotlight, it's crucial to remember that local and state races play a vital role in shaping our communities," said Cory Eucalitto, Ballotpedia's Managing Editor. "These elections determine the policies that directly impact our lives, from education and healthcare to infrastructure and public safety."

Ballotpedia's top 15 races to watch are:

U.S. House

U.S. Senate

Michigan : Elissa Slotkin (D), Mike Rogers (R), and five others are running. Incumbent Debbie Stabenow (D), who was first elected in 2000, did not run for re-election. Democrats have won every U.S. Senate race in the state since 1994, and this is the first time there's been an open U.S. Senate race since 2014.

: Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) and Bernie Moreno (R) are running. Brown was the only Democrat to win a nonjudicial statewide race in Ohio over the last decade.

State Executive Offices

These races are two toss-ups out of 11 total gubernatorial elections in 2024:

State Supreme Courts

Michigan : Four candidates are running in two general elections. Andrew Fink and Kimberly Thomas are running for a full eight-year term. Incumbent Kyra Harris Bolden and Patrick W. O'Grady are running in a special election. Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority in the court, but control could change. Also of note, each candidate running in this race has completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection Survey.

: Six candidates are running for three seats. Heading into the election, the court has a 4-3 Republican majority. If all three Democrats win the races, Democrats would have a 4-3 majority. If all three Republicans win the races, Republicans would have a 6-1 majority on the court. Republicans have held a majority on the court since 1986.

About Ballotpedia

