BallStreet Trading Wins Innovation in Esports 2022 at EGR Innovation and Marketing Awards

BallStreet Trading's peer-to-peer markets take top honors for innovation in esports.

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BallStreet, a leading provider of free-to-play prediction markets, today announced that its flagship product BallStreet Trading has been honored by eGaming Review (EGR) as the winner of its 2022 Innovation in Esports at the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards held at The Hurlingham Club in London, England. This was BallStreet's first full year operating inside esports and the first year being nominated for the award.

The recognition acknowledges BallStreet's notable exhibition of growth, ability to innovate and differentiate, and overall quality of its product. "Being recognized in our first year as an esports focused company by the EGR Innovation Awards is a tremendous honor," noted Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet CEO. "We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the consideration to be nominated and especially to the judges, sponsors, industry colleagues, and entire EGR team for the recognition and validation of our hard work in the past year. We can now focus on extending our operations beyond North America to jurisdictions like Latin America, Brazil, Europe, and India. Looking at the opportunity ahead, we are excited to continue proving our vision and ability to execute our plan to bring innovative engagement to the esports fan viewing experience."

EGR is the leading independent publication covering the global iGaming industry. The awards honor achievement across the entire industry, and are voted on by an independent panel of experts selected from EGR's extensive network of iGaming contacts. Highlighting the key areas of innovation, growth, and commercial success in the iGaming sector, the awards are intended to recognize and reward those who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.

After launching esports markets in North America in April 2021 with Riot Games' TFT North America Esports, BallStreet continues to expand its reach across esports to other titles, tournament organizers, and publishers as they look to further define their footprint.

About BallStreet

BallStreet builds real-time interactive experiences for advertisers and event organizers focusing on increasing audience tune-in, rewarding sustained attention, and collecting first-party insights. BallStreet's namesake and flagship product is a real-time prediction market available as a second screen, embeddable digital ad with a white label option. Learn more at https://ballstreettrading.com .

