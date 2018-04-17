Ballyhack Golf Club Breaks Ground on New Maintenance Building & Gating for Residential Real Estate

The new maintenance facility will primarily be used for preparing daily tasks, servicing equipment, and outlining future priorities, notes Ballyhack's General Manager Ian Sikes. "The facility will enable us to continue to maintain the world-class course conditions for which Ballyhack is known," he adds. "It's an investment that serves both the immediate and long-term needs of our staff, the club and its members." Construction began in early April and is expected to conclude in August.

Gate construction for the Estates of Ballyhack (one of the club's two residential real estate developments) is also underway. The Estates of Ballyhack offer minimum one-acre parcels located along the perimeter of the course's front nine. The new gate will extend around the development, gating the community of current and future residents. Both developments have residential land parcels currently for sale. (Please contact Ballyhack directly for more information.)

These and a number of other course improvement projects (including the construction of a new cart barn, the redesign of parking areas, and new roofing for the property's silos) come amid a period of substantial reinvestment for Ballyhack and the other Dormie Network clubs. Nebraska City's ArborLinks (a nationally ranked, private destination club) recently announced plans to double its on-site cottage accommodations. Meanwhile, Pinehurst's Dormie Club is in the planning stages of a new full-service clubhouse, a halfway house, and on-site cottage accommodations.

"It's an exciting time for Dormie Network," adds the network's Operations Manager Mark Ruhga. "These investments reinforce our commitment to offering a pristine, pure golf experience and genuine hospitality at every course for every member."

Ballyhack Golf Club is a private destination club in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Rated among the state's best, the club's 18-hole Lester George course features 70-foot elevation changes, old-style blow-out bunkers, and fairways up to 150 feet wide. Ballyhack also offers a full-service restaurant and on-site lodging.

Ian Sikes

Ballyhack Golf Club General Manager

isikes@ballyhackgolfclub.com

(540) 427-1395

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs comprised of ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. A single membership includes exclusive access to and full member privileges at all four private destination clubs. Each offers a pure golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure.

Mark Ruhga

Dormie Network Operations Manager

mark@landscapesunlimited.com

(402) 203-1813

