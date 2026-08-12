IKEA TEAMSTERS FORCED TO STRIKE

Over 190 Warehouse Workers Demand Higher Wages, Improved Working Conditions, Protections Against Automation

JOLIET, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 190 Teamsters at IKEA's distribution center in Joliet have been forced onto the picket line after the furniture giant failed to offer workers a fair first Teamsters contract. The warehouse workers, represented by Teamsters Local 179, are demanding higher wages, improved working conditions, and protections against automation.

"IKEA reported more than $1.7 billion in profits last year, but the wages this company is offering its workers are disgraceful," said Chris Richter, President of Local 179. "Our members are on the picket line because they refuse to let a multibillion-dollar corporation shortchange the people who make its success possible. IKEA can afford to pay these workers fairly, and we will stay out here until it does."

Workers at the Joliet facility voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters in March, becoming the third IKEA location to organize with the union in North America. Despite the company's immense profits, IKEA has refused to offer wages that keep pace with inflation, provide additional sick time, or agree to protections against automation that threatens workers' livelihoods.

"We did not want to strike, but IKEA left us no choice," said Velvety Beard, an IKEA worker and member of Local 179. "We formed our union with the Teamsters because we wanted better wages, better working conditions, and a real voice on the job. All of us are determined and prepared to stay on the picket line for as long as it takes to win a fair contract."

Rather than invest in the workers who keep its supply chain moving, IKEA has spent tens of thousands of dollars erecting temporary fencing around the Joliet facility and hiring additional security. Teamsters at the distribution center play a critical role in moving IKEA furniture and home goods across the Midwest and throughout the company's supply chain.

"IKEA Teamsters are showing this company exactly what solidarity looks like," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These workers joined the Teamsters because they knew standing together would give them the power to demand more. IKEA can spend all the money it wants on fences and security, but none of that will intimidate us. We will fight for as long as it takes to win the contract these workers have earned."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters