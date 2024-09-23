Bally's Buyout Alert: Shareholders Concerned About $18.25 Deal Price Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized shareholder rights firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed buyout of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) by the company's largest shareholder, private equity firm Standard General L.P.

For a free, no-risk consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/ballys-corporation/, or contact firm partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Standard General already owns 25% of Bally's and proposes to buy out the rest of the company for $18.25. This price is less than Bally's recent trading prices. In addition, financial analyses in a recent SEC filing suggest that the company may be worth as much as $35.32 per share.

Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest—Standard General is squeezing out public shareholders while retaining for itself the company's massive potential. Indeed, certain investors have expressed that Standard General is taking advantage of short-term market conditions to buy the company at a steep discount to its intrinsic value.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

