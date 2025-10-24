BALLY'S CHICAGO TAPS LEVY TO DELIVER HOMEGROWN HOSPITALITY AT FUTURE FLAGSHIP CASINO RESORT

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's is proud to announce Levy as its exclusive food and beverage partner for its highly anticipated Bally's Chicago Casino Resort. As a Chicago-based leader in hospitality, Levy will oversee the curation, development, and operations of all food and beverage experiences within the forthcoming casino and entertainment destination.

In partnership with Bally's strategic development advisor, Vibrant Development Group, Levy will create a culinary program that pays tribute to Chicago as a world-renowned destination for food, beverage, and hospitality. This collaboration will showcase a diverse selection of restaurants and bars, spotlighting local favorites and renowned chefs, ensuring guests experience the city's vibrant flavors.

"Partnering with Levy is the natural choice as we seek to deliver a food and beverage program as dynamic and diverse as the city itself," said Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's board. "In collaboration with Vibrant Development Group, we are dedicated to developing a culinary program that honors Chicago's rich and diverse food heritage, while enhancing the guest experience through locally inspired, world-class hospitality at the new Bally's Chicago Casino Resort."

Levy's deep roots and expertise in the Chicago restaurant scene uniquely position the company to deliver an unmatched portfolio of offerings, ranging from beloved local staples to exclusive chef-driven concepts. The collaboration with Vibrant Development Group further ensures the integration of top culinary talent and iconic brands, making Bally's Chicago Casino Resort a premier destination for both gaming and dining enthusiasts.

"This is an exciting area of hospitality for us, and an incredible way to celebrate our home city of Chicago's food culture," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "We're so proud to partner with Bally's to help bring this vision to life, and we can't wait to host guests – Chicagoans and visitors alike – at this special new entertainment destination."

Details regarding specific dining partners and concepts will be announced in the near future.

For more information about Bally's Chicago Casino & Resort and its development, visit ballys.com.

About Bally ' s Chicago Casino & Resort

Bally's Chicago Casino & Resort will redefine the city's entertainment scene with a world-class destination featuring a 500-room hotel tower, 3,500 slots and table games, and a diverse array of dining experiences—including a rooftop restaurant and bar. The resort will also offer a rooftop pool, spa, and fitness center, a 3,000-seat theater, and expansive public amenities such as a two-acre park and a 2,000-foot-long riverwalk, creating a dynamic new gathering place for residents and visitors alike. With deep community partnerships Bally's is committed to their ongoing role as a proactive and responsible corporate citizen dedicated to supporting Chicago's growth and vitality. Currently, Bally's offers the first and only temporary casino, located at the historic Medinah Temple.

About Levy

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Levy has twice been named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and has been honored by Forbes as a Best Large Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women. Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants; iconic sports and entertainment venues, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters and music festivals, and convention centers; as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, and NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and MLS All-Star Games. For more, visit levyrestaurants.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

About Vibrant Development Group

A nationally recognized strategic advisory firm specializing in curating destination-defining retail, dining, and entertainment programs, Vibrant Development Group brings over 30 years of proven expertise in creating award-winning destination developments. The firm has consistently delivered high-performing hospitality programs that enhance brand identity and generate meaningful non-gaming revenue across some of the nation's most iconic resort and large-scale, mixed-use properties, including National Harbor, The Quarter at Tropicana Casino, Baha Mar, and The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

SOURCE Bally's Chicago