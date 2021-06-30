Bally's Corporation and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury Announce Groundbreaking Partnership

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) and Phoenix Mercury Basketball, LLC (the "Phoenix Mercury"), a 25-year member of the Women's National Basketball Association (the "WNBA"), today announced entry into a significant, purpose-driven team sponsorship and sports betting partnership. This groundbreaking agreement marks the first gaming access deal with a professional women's sports team providing Bally's with market access to its 15th state.

Under the agreement, Bally's receives official designation as the exclusive sports betting partner of the Phoenix Mercury over 15 years beginning July 1, 2021. Upon the Phoenix Mercury's receipt of a mobile sports betting license from the Arizona Dept. of Gaming, Bally's will, among other things, host and manage an online and mobile sports betting service in Arizona, operate a retail sportsbook in the vicinity of the Phoenix Suns Arena, and promote its business in connection with Phoenix Mercury games.

"On behalf of the entire Bally's Corporation, we are honored to be a part of such an important milestone in the history of women's sports," said Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's Corporation's Board of Directors. "Maintaining and implementing a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program is a cornerstone of Bally's operational values, and we look forward to promoting those values as part of our sponsorship with the Phoenix Mercury and hope that other major corporations follow in our footsteps. We are also excited about the prospect of providing sports fans in Arizona with access to our first-in-class online sports betting platform, and enhancing the way that they engage with their favorite sports pastimes."

Jason Rowley, CEO & President of the Phoenix Mercury, said, "We are very excited to partner with Bally's on this enormous step forward in the advancement of women's sports. This agreement represents so much more than a team sponsorship; it is a reflection of our shared values and commitment to investing in diversity, equity and inclusion. We could not think of a better way to celebrate the Mercury's 25th year in the WNBA, and what many consider to be the model franchise."

As part of this agreement, Bally's will also become a member of the "Phoenix Mercury Changemaker Partners" – a distinguished group of companies that value diversity, equity and inclusion, and back their commitment with an investment in women's sports at the highest level. Other members of the Mercury's roster of "Changemaker Partners" include Fry's Food Stores, PayPal and Verizon.

Rowley continued, "Bally's and the Phoenix Mercury strongly believe that a groundbreaking partnership of this magnitude accelerates the momentum surrounding women's sports, creates a bigger platform for the Mercury, while delivering fan engagement on an unprecedented scale in women's sports."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,558 slot machines, 465 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About the Phoenix Mercury

One of the WNBA's three remaining original franchises from the league's inaugural season in 1997, the Phoenix Mercury celebrate their 25th season this summer. With three championships, 15 playoff appearances, 29 All-Stars and 400+ regular season wins in the franchise's storied history, the Mercury have been owned and operated by the same organization since inception. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic-bound trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith lead the Mercury in its campaign to claim a WNBA-record tying fourth championship this season.

