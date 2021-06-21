Bally's Corporation Announces Arrangement With Boot Hill Casino & Resort To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Kansas

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year market arrangement with Boot Hill Casino & Resort, located in Dodge City, Kansas. With the pending Kansas state sports betting legislation, Boot Hill Casino is committed, as a manager on behalf of the Kansas Lottery, to timely and effectively implement "Bally Bet," Bally's mobile sportsbook, to provide Kansas sports fans access to sports betting upon enactment of the legislation. Bally's expects that its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which provides it with access to integrate content into Sinclair's portfolio of 19 regional sports networks, will also attract sports fans in neighboring states to the Kansas mobile sportsbook.

All gaming in Kansas is owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery. The arrangement, as required by law, would license, transfer or lease the necessary Bally's mobile sportsbook elements to the Lottery to offer Kansas sports fans a premium sports betting platform.

With the ability to offer mobile sports betting in Kansas, Bally's national presence would expand into its 14th state, including CO, DE, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MO, MS, NJ, NV, PA, RI, and VA. Notably, Kansas represents the third state where Bally's does not maintain a land-based casino and would establish its market presence through Bally's online platform.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "We are extremely excited to work with Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Kansas. This relationship, which marks the 14th state in which customers can access our omnichannel platform, provides a significant opportunity for Bally's to enter into yet another attractive mobile sports betting market. With the approval of pending sports betting legislation in the state, we can't wait for Kansas sports fans to engage in our best-in-class online sports betting offerings."

"This is an exciting time in Kansas gaming history, and as a manager for the Kansas Lottery, we are thrilled to embark on this pivotal endeavor with Bally's," said Clark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Boot Hill Casino & Resort. "Bally's has demonstrated impressive growth and has an outstanding operating track record. We are confident that bringing Bally's diverse and interactive suite of online sports betting solutions to the Boot Hill Casino will significantly enhance the gaming experience for Kansas sports fans."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and 14 authorized OTB licenses. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,558 slot machines, 465 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa, a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and an multi-year arrangement with Boot Hill Casino & Resort to provide sports betting access in Kansas. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About Boot Hill Casino & Resort

Boot Hill Casino & Resort, managed by BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (BUKS), features over 600 electronic gaming machines, 16 table games, and a 150-seat casual dining restaurant known as Firesides at Boot Hill.

Phase I of the $90 million project opened in December 2009. Phase II was completed in August 2012 which included an additional 200 electronic gaming machines. Boot Hill Casino & Resort is managed by BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Service Corporation, a Kansas corporation. The lottery facility games at Boot Hill Casino & Resort are owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission provides regulatory oversight for the casino. For more information about Boot Hill Casino & Resort, please visit us at www.boothillcasino.com, or call us at 1.877.906.0777.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements as to matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about Bally's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on Bally's current expectations and assumptions. Although Bally's believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be regarded as representations that Bally's expectations will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this document and Bally's does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond Bally's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, without limitation:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on Bally's operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on Bally's employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions; unexpected costs, difficulties integrating and other events impacting Bally's recently completed and proposed acquisitions and Bally's ability to realize anticipated benefits;

recently completed and proposed acquisitions and ability to realize anticipated benefits; risks associated with Bally's rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls;

rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls; risks associated with the impact of the digitalization of gaming on Bally's casino operations, Bally's expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of Bally's new interactive businesses generally;

casino operations, expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of new interactive businesses generally; the very substantial regulatory restrictions applicable to Bally's , including costs of compliance;

, including costs of compliance; restrictions and limitations in agreements governing Bally's debt could significantly affect Bally's ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and

debt could significantly affect ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and other risks identified in Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bally's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with SEC on March 10, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include matters like changes in general economic conditions that affect substantially all gaming businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on Bally's forward-looking statements.

