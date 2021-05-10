Bally's Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (the "Company" or "Bally's"), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights





Income from operations of $29.5 million represents strongest quarter since second quarter 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million is up $30.4 million , or 137.9%, from the same period in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 27.29% represent an increase of 708 bps year-over-year

Announced transformational agreement to acquire Gamesys Group plc to further omni-channel strategy

Strengthened consumer confidence, limited entertainment options and disciplined operating strategy contributed to record results at many properties

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "This was a remarkable first quarter for Bally's. As COVID-19 vaccinations rolled out, and capacity restrictions and other protocols loosened, we experienced a strong rebound in demand that led to a significant increase in visitation. As a result, we achieved record Adjusted EBITDA and continued margin expansion. As we approach historical operating levels, we are encouraged by the performance at many of our properties this quarter, which when coupled with ongoing capital initiatives, offer tremendous growth opportunities and the potential to deliver strong results over the coming quarters."

Papanier continued, "During this quarter, we also continued to implement our disciplined M&A strategy. We closed our acquisition of Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and acquired SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider. We also announced an agreement to acquire Gamesys, a leading, global online gaming operator and the number one provider of bingo and casino games in the UK. The Gamesys transaction marks a transformational step in our drive to become the first truly, integrated, omni-channel gaming company with a B2B2C business model."

Summary of Financial Results





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2021

2020

Change Revenue $ 192,266



$ 109,148



76.2 % Income (loss) from operations $ 29,474



$ (3,169)



1,030.1 % Income (loss) from operations margin 15.33 %

(2.90) %



Net loss $ (10,705)



$ (8,878)



20.6 % Net loss margin (5.57) %

(8.13) %



Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 52,475



$ 22,061



137.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 27.29 %

20.21 %



Earnings (loss) per diluted share ("EPS") $ (0.30)



$ (0.28)



(7.1) % Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.28



$ (0.07)



500.0 % (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in

accordance with GAAP.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased 76.2% to $192.3 million from $109.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Throughout the quarter, the Company experienced increased demand resulting from a rise in consumer confidence and reduction in COVID-19 restrictions. The incremental revenues of Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally's Atlantic City and Eldorado Shreveport, which were acquired in the second half of 2020, also positively impacted revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company also continued to see strong operational efficiencies that positively impacted margins; a trend that has benefited the Company since re-opening from the pandemic. Income from operations in the first quarter of 2021 increased $32.6 million, or 1,030.1%, year-over-year to $29.5 million, while operating margins increased 1823 bps to 15.33% compared to the same period last year. Labor savings, reduced marketing and promotional spend, and the reduction in revenue on lower margin amenities continued to drive margin improvements.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 20.6%, from net loss of $8.9 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $52.5 million, an increase of $30.4 million, or 137.9%, from Adjusted EBITDA of $22.1 million in the first quarter 2020.

Diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.30 per share compared to diluted loss of $0.28 per share for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.28 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss per share of $0.07 during the same period in 2020.

Other Financial Information

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $151.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash. In addition, the Company had $250.0 million of available borrowings under its credit facility and total debt of $1,167.7 million.

Interest expense, net of interest income, for the first quarter of 2021 increased $9.3 million to $20.8 million. This increase primarily resulted from the increase in debt obligations outstanding in each respective period coupled with timing and differences in interest rates.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross gaming revenue, and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reporting segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, (benefit) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, acquisition, integration and restructuring expense, expansion and pre-opening expenses, goodwill and asset impairment, share-based compensation, rebranding, change in fair value of naming rights liabilities, professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program, credit agreement amendment expenses, gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses, sports and iGaming licensing, Bet.Works and Sinclair, SportCaller and Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) transactions, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Gross gaming revenue" represents total gaming revenue adjusted for the State of Rhode Island's and the State of Delaware's respective shares of net terminal income, table games revenue and other gaming revenue, and is being presented by the Company to reflect the unique structure of the Company's operations in those states where each state's share of the Company's revenues is retained at the gross revenue level rather than through taxes. Management believes that the presentation of gaming revenue on a gross basis allows for comparisons to gross gaming win data provided throughout the gaming industry.

"Adjusted EPS" represents net income, or loss, per diluted share before acquisition, integration and restructuring expense, goodwill and asset impairment, credit agreement amendment expenses, expansion and pre-opening expenses, rebranding, change in value of naming rights liabilities, other non-operating (income) expense, gain on insurance recoveries, net of losses, sports and iGaming licensing, Bet.Works and Sinclair, SportCaller and MKF transactions professional and certain other gains or losses.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in our industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EPS should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies

First Quarter Conference Call

The Company's first quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (833) 570-1160 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 7824207. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ballys.com . An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days. Supplemental materials have also been posted to the Investors section of the website, under Events & Presentations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 12 casinos across eight states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations include 13,300 slot machines, 457 game tables and 3,342 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada) as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa. The Company also maintains a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements as to matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about Bally's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on Bally's current expectations and assumptions. Although Bally's believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be regarded as representations that Bally's expectations will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this document and Bally's does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond Bally's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, without limitation:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on Bally's operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on Bally's employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions; unexpected costs, difficulties integrating and other events impacting Bally's recently completed and proposed acquisitions and Bally's ability to realize anticipated benefits;

recently completed and proposed acquisitions and ability to realize anticipated benefits; risks associated with Bally's rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls, and whether Bally's recently announced combination with Gamesys will be completed and its timing for completion;

rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls, and whether recently announced combination with Gamesys will be completed and its timing for completion; risks associated with the impact of the digitalization of gaming on Bally's casino operations, Bally's expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of Bally's new interactive businesses generally;

casino operations, expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of new interactive businesses generally; the very substantial regulatory restrictions applicable to Bally's , including costs of compliance;

, including costs of compliance; restrictions and limitations in agreements governing Bally's debt could significantly affect Bally's ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and

debt could significantly affect ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and other risk factors as detailed under Part I. Item 1A.("Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2021 .

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include matters like changes in general economic conditions that affect substantially all gaming businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on Bally's forward-looking statements.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)







March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,653



$ 123,445

Restricted cash 3,818



3,110

Accounts receivable, net 24,894



14,798

Inventory 10,784



9,296

Tax receivable 82,417



84,483

Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,543



53,823

Total current assets 326,109



288,955

Property and equipment, net 753,601



749,029

Right of use assets, net 36,341



36,112

Goodwill 289,729



186,979

Intangible assets, net 726,991



663,395

Other assets 6,029



5,385

Total assets $ 2,138,800



$ 1,929,855

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,750



$ 5,750

Current portion of lease obligations 1,578



1,520

Accounts payable 23,732



15,869

Accrued liabilities 131,850



120,055

Total current liabilities 162,910



143,194

Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,128,599



1,094,105

Lease obligations, net of current portion 62,720



62,025

Pension benefit obligations 8,941



9,215

Deferred tax liability 30,642



36,983

Naming rights liabilities 219,867



243,965

Contingent consideration payable 55,543



—

Other long-term liabilities 14,881



13,770

Total liabilities 1,684,103



1,603,257

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,894,222 and 30,685,938

shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 31,894,089 and

30,685,938 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 318



307

Additional paid-in-capital 434,457



294,643

Treasury stock, at cost, 133 and 0 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively. (9)



—

Retained earnings 24,087



34,792

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,156)



(3,144)

Total stockholders' equity 454,697



326,598

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,138,800



$ 1,929,855



BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenue:





Gaming $ 152,909



$ 75,836

Racing 2,369



2,957

Hotel 13,059



7,646

Food and beverage 15,500



15,316

Other 8,429



7,393

Total revenue 192,266



109,148









Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 45,205



23,213

Racing 2,049



2,407

Hotel 5,149



3,292

Food and beverage 12,209



13,276

Retail, entertainment and other 1,797



1,930

Advertising, general and administrative 80,499



49,609

Goodwill and asset impairment —



8,708

Expansion and pre-opening 603



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 12,258



1,786

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses (10,676)



(883)

Rebranding 913



—

Depreciation and amortization 12,786



8,979

Total operating costs and expenses 162,792



112,317

Income (loss) from operations 29,474



(3,169)









Other income (expense):





Interest income 524



143

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (20,798)



(11,516)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities (27,406)



—

Other, net 2,671



—

Total other expense, net (45,009)



(11,373)









Loss before provision for income taxes (15,535)



(14,542)

Benefit for income taxes (4,830)



(5,664)

Net loss $ (10,705)



$ (8,878)









Net loss per share, basic $ (0.30)



$ (0.28)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 35,827



31,569

Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.30)



$ (0.28)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 35,827



31,569



BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (10,705)



$ (8,878)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 12,786



8,979

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 159



256

Share-based compensation 4,483



5,542

Amortization of debt financing costs and discounts on debt 1,515



676

Gain from insurance recoveries (10,513)



—

Foreign exchange loss 471



—

Bad debt expense 336



1,277

Net pension and other postretirement benefit income 40



—

Deferred income taxes (6,341)



(3,954)

Gain on disposal of property and equipment 49



—

Goodwill and asset impairment —



8,708

Accretion of trade name liability and naming rights 1,215



—

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 27,406



—

Change in contingent consideration payable (3,142)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (9,668)



14,400

Inventory (1,471)



(146)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,977



4,949

Accounts payable 4,138



(6,582)

Accrued liabilities 11,135



(7,915)

Net cash provided by operating activities 25,870



17,312

Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,745)



(50,451)

Capital expenditures (15,327)



(2,999)

Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage 10,513



—

Payments associated with licenses and market access fees (1,325)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (28,884)



(53,450)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Revolver borrowings 40,000



250,000

Term loan repayments (1,438)



(750)

Payment of financing fees (5,840)



—

Share repurchases —



(31,341)

Payment of shareholder dividends —



(3,199)

Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock (990)



(2,483)

Stock options exercised 129



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 31,861



212,227

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 69



—

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,916



176,089

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 126,555



185,502

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 155,471



$ 361,591









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 9,128



$ 3,743

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds (607)



(165)



BALLY'S CORPORATION



Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Loss Margin to

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March

31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020 Revenue $ 192,266



$ 109,148









Net income (loss) $ (10,705)



$ (8,878)

Interest expense, net of interest income 20,274



11,373

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,830)



(5,664)

Depreciation and amortization 12,786



8,979

Non-operating income (2,671)



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense 12,258



1,786

Goodwill and asset impairment —



8,708

Expansion and pre-opening expenses 603



—

Share-based compensation 4,483



5,542

Rebranding 913



—

Change in value of naming rights liability 27,406



—

Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program —



(16)

Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1) 714



239

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses(2) (10,676)



(883)

Bet.Works and Sinclair(3) 1,355



—

Sports and iGaming Licensing(4) 386



—

Other (5) 179



875

Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,475



$ 22,061









Net loss margin (5.57) %

(8.13) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.29 %

20.21 %

__________________________________

(1) Credit Agreement amendment expenses include costs associated with amendments made to the Company's Credit Agreement. (2) Represents insurance recovery proceeds received offset by losses attributable to damage at Hard Rock Biloxi from Hurricane Zeta in the first quarter of 2021 and a gain related to insurance recovery proceeds received for a

damaged roof at the Company's Arapahoe Park racetrack in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Expenses incurred to establish the partnership with Sinclair and acquisition costs attributable to the Bet.Works acquisition. (4) Represents costs incurred to apply for and obtain sports and iGaming licenses in various jurisdictions. (5) Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods (i) expenses incurred associated with the Rhode Island State Police investigation into a tenant in the Lincoln property and a former employee of

the Company, (ii) expenses incurred associated with the campaign attempting to create an open bid process for the Rhode Island Lottery Contract, (iii) non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain

litigation matters (net of insurance reimbursements), and (iv) costs incurred in connection with the implementation of a new human resources information system.

BALLY'S CORPORATION



Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Rhode

Island

Mid-

Atlantic

Southeast

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 50,680



$ 48,354



$ 64,575



$ 26,142



$ 2,515



$ 192,266

























Net income (loss) $ 12,738



$ (1,469)



$ 22,934



$ 4,685



$ (49,593)



$ (10,705)

Interest expense, net of interest income —



19



(8)



—



20,263



20,274

(Benefit) provision for income taxes 4,609



(815)



6,648



1,504



(16,776)



(4,830)

Depreciation and amortization 3,539



2,031



4,318



1,654



1,244



12,786

Non-operating income —



—



—



—



(2,671)



(2,671)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



—



—



12,258



12,258

Expansion and pre-opening expenses 603



—



—



—



—



603

Share-based compensation —



—



—



—



4,483



4,483

Rebranding —



—



—



—



913



913

Change in value of naming rights liabilities —



—



—



—



27,406



27,406

Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1) —



—



—



—



714



714

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses(1) —



—



(10,676)



—



—



(10,676)

Bet.Works and Sinclair(1) —



—



—



—



1,355



1,355

Sports and iGaming Licensing(1) —



—



—



—



386



386

Other(1) —



—



—



29



150



179

Allocation of corporate costs 2,487



2,356



3,168



1,283



(9,294)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,976



$ 2,122



$ 26,384



$ 9,155



$ (9,162)



$ 52,475



_______________________________

(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Rhode

Island

Mid-

Atlantic

Southeast

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 56,279



$ 21,086



$ 25,482



$ 4,463



$ 1,838



$ 109,148

























Net income (loss) $ 8,083



$ 205



$ 1,408



$ (5,996)



$ (12,578)



$ (8,878)

Interest expense, net of interest income (36)



41



(8)



—



11,376



11,373

(Benefit) provision for income taxes 2,958



78



378



(2,976)



(6,102)



(5,664)

Depreciation and amortization 4,782



1,454



2,263



415



65



8,979

Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense —



20



—



—



1,766



1,786

Goodwill and asset impairment —



—



—



8,708



—



8,708

Share-based compensation —



—



—



—



5,542



5,542

Professional and advisory fees associated with capital

return program —



—



—



—



(16)



(16)

Credit Agreement amendment expenses(1) —



—



—



—



239



239

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses(1) —



—



—



—



(883)



(883)

Other(1) —



—



—



—



875



875

Allocation of corporate costs 2,754



1,032



1,247



218



(5,251)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,541



$ 2,830



$ 5,288



$ 369



$ (4,967)



$ 22,061



_______________________________

(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION



Calculation of Gross Gaming Revenue (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

Change Gaming revenue $ 152,909



$ 75,836



101.6 % Adjustment for State of RI's share of net terminal income, table games revenue and other gaming revenue (1) 77,694



81,984





Adjustment for State of DE's share of net terminal income, table games revenue and other gaming revenue at Dover Downs (1) 19,859



17,838





Gross gaming revenue $ 250,462



$ 175,658



42.6 %

_______________________________

(1) Adjustment made to show gaming revenue on a gross basis consistent with gross gaming win data provided throughout the gaming industry.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net loss per share $ (0.30)



$ (0.28)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 0.34



0.06

Goodwill and asset impairment —



0.28

Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1) 0.02



0.01

Expansion and pre-opening expenses 0.02



—

Rebranding 0.03



—

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 0.76



—

Other non-operating income (0.07)



—

Gain on insurance recoveries, net of losses(1) (0.30)



(0.03)

Bet.Works and Sinclair(1) 0.04



—

Sports and iGaming Licensing(1) 0.01



—

Other (1) —



0.03

Tax effect of adjustments (0.26)



(0.13)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 0.28



$ (0.07)



_______________________________

Note: Amounts in table may not subtotal due to rounding. (1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

