Bally's Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $606.2 million , an increase of 9.7% year-over-year

Record Casinos & Resorts revenue of $333.2 million , up 11.1% year-over-year

International Interactive revenue of $247.8 million , up 5.6% year-over-year

Announced deal with the Oakland A's of MLB to construct a new stadium onto a portion of our Tropicana Las Vegas site

Rhode Island legalized iGaming naming Bally's as the sole provider in the State. Expecting March 2024 launch

Summary of Financial Results



Quarter Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023

2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 606,206

$ 552,496 Casinos & Resorts Revenue 333,162

299,875 International Interactive Revenue 247,774

234,571 North America Interactive Revenue 25,270

18,050 Net (loss) income (25,651)

59,501 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 130,038

137,029 Rent Expense 31,320

11,471 Adjusted EBITDAR(1) 161,358













(1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Robeson Reeves, Bally's Chief Executive Officer, said "Bally's made significant strides this quarter, announcing new initiatives, achieving important project milestones, and building on our strong foundation for 2023 and beyond. Our core Casinos & Resorts segment produced record second-quarter revenues of $333.2 million, an 11.1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. International Interactive also remained solid, with revenues increasing 5.6% year-over-year, led by our robust UK business, which grew revenues by 11.5% year-over-year.

North America Interactive iGaming is ramping up positively, driven primarily by New Jersey and our successful June launch in Pennsylvania. Additionally, we are extremely pleased that the Rhode Island legislature legalized iGaming, naming Bally's as the sole provider in the State with an anticipated launch in March 2024. In addition, we have made significant progress transitioning Bally Bet onto the Kambi and White Hat technology platforms, which is on track to rollout later this summer.

Bally's had a consolidated net loss in the quarter of $25.7 million and generated Adjusted EBITDAR of $161.4 million, up 8.7% from last year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $130.0 million. For the six-month period through June 2023, net income was $152.7 million with Adjusted EBITDAR of $319.0 million, up 16.1% from last year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $256.4 million.

Giving some segment contribution highlights for the quarter, Casinos & Resorts generated net income of $26.7 million, Adjusted EBITDAR of $111.0 million, up 11.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $79.7 million. International Interactive generated Adjusted EBITDA of $84.6 million this quarter compared with $82.6 million last year. North America Interactive reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(17.7) million this quarter compared with $(20.9) million loss for the prior year period."

George Papanier, Bally's President, added, "Our core Casinos & Resorts customer base remains resilient. While we are keeping a close eye on spending trends and the health of the consumer generally, we are pleased with how our overall portfolio is performing, with significant year-over-year revenue growth and margin expansion. We are looking forward to the opening of our Chicago Temporary Casino in September and the unveiling of our property redevelopment in Kansas City as well. Importantly, our portfolio's near-term capex cycle has peaked as our Twin River Lincoln project was completed in late April, as will the Chicago Temporary Casino and Kansas City expansion projects through this quarter. We expect to be mining the returns from those expansion plans in the back-half of 2023, particularly in the fourth quarter."

2023 Guidance

Bally's is maintaining its Revenue guidance provided on May 9, 2023, which remains in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion and its Adjusted EBITDAR guidance range of $665 million to $700 million. This includes somewhat better performance from our core Casinos & Resorts and International Interactive business units versus our original expectations, as it now includes a new range of $50 million to $60 million of Adjusted EBITDA losses in North America Interactive, a $10 million higher loss at the midpoint, as we are investing in the business. This includes our Pennsylvania iGaming launch, our Bally Bet rollout and our omni-channel. Guidance for rent expense remains at $125 million (actual cash rent of $119 million) for the year.

We are also maintaining our 2023 Capital Expenditure guidance of $160 million, with maintenance capex at Casinos & Resorts of $50 million, growth capex at Casinos & Resorts of $70 million, and Software Development Costs (SDC) costs of $40 million. This amount excludes the investment in the Chicago Temporary Casino development project which is largely complete.

Bally's guidance is based on current plans and expectations and contains several assumptions. The guidance is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those discussed under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" set forth below.

Capital Return Program

During the second quarter, Bally's repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $10.7 million. Bally's currently has $164.1 million available for use under its share repurchase program, subject to limitations in its regulatory and debt agreements.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, Bally's has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR, which exclude certain items described below. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for Bally's, or where noted Bally's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for Bally's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments.

"Adjusted EBITDAR" is Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for Bally's Casinos & Resorts segment plus rent expense associated with triple net operating leases.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating operating performance because Bally's believes that this metric is necessary to provide a full understanding of Bally's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in Bally's industry and a principal basis for valuing such companies as well. Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric traditionally used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income as an indicator of Bally's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR as used by Bally's may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in Bally's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Bally's does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDAR on a forward-looking basis to net income, its most comparable GAAP financial measure, because Bally's is unable to forecast the amount or significance of certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items include depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, interest expense, share-based compensation expense, professional and advisory fees associated with Bally's capital return program and variations in effective tax rate, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events, but which are excluded from Bally's calculations of Adjusted EBITDAR. Bally's believes that the probable significance of providing this forward-looking valuation metric without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP metric, is that investors and analysts will have certain information that Bally's believes is useful and meaningful in valuing its business. Investors are cautioned that Bally's cannot predict the occurrence, timing or amount of all non-GAAP items that may be excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR in the future. Accordingly, the actual effect of these items, when determined, could potentially be significant to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDAR.

Second Quarter Conference Call

BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Gaming $ 493,296

$ 455,088

$ 980,191

$ 918,790 Non-gaming 112,910

97,408

224,735

181,977 Total revenue 606,206

552,496

1,204,926

1,100,767















Operating (income) costs and expenses:













Gaming 218,939

204,051

436,600

423,263 Non-gaming 52,276

46,384

104,620

87,021 General and administrative 249,957

192,735

501,565

379,756 Gain from sale-leaseback, net (135)

(50,766)

(374,321)

(50,766) Depreciation and amortization 79,187

74,773

153,748

153,654 Total operating costs and expenses 600,224

467,177

822,212

992,928 Income from operations 5,982

85,319

382,714

107,839















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (67,093)

(45,828)

(130,357)

(91,513) Other non-operating income, net 6,811

25,444

9,421

44,923 Total other income (expense), net (60,282)

(20,384)

(120,936)

(46,590)















(Loss) income before income taxes (54,300)

64,935

261,778

61,249 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (28,649)

5,434

109,093

(141) Net (loss) income $ (25,651)

$ 59,501

$ 152,685

$ 61,390















Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.48)

$ 0.98

$ 2.82

$ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 53,942

60,506

54,173

60,263 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.48)

$ 0.98

$ 2.80

$ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 53,942

60,541

54,582

60,332

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 606,206

$ 552,496

$ 1,204,926

$ 1,100,767















Net (loss) income $ (25,651)

$ 59,501

$ 152,685

$ 61,390 Interest expense, net of interest income 67,093

45,828

130,357

91,513 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (28,649)

5,434

109,093

(141) Depreciation and amortization 79,187

74,773

153,748

153,654 Non-operating (income) expense (1) (5,395)

(23,631)

(9,252)

(42,928) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,639

(1,813)

5,947

(1,995) Transaction costs(1) 16,434

15,520

38,452

21,543 Restructuring charges(1) 3,440

—

20,262

— Decommissioning costs(1) 2,343

—

2,343

— Share-based compensation 6,290

6,322

12,330

11,417 Gain on sale-leaseback, net (135)

(50,766)

(374,321)

(50,766) Planned business divestiture(1) 190

—

2,054

— Impairment charges 9,653

—

9,653

— Other, net(1) 3,599

5,861

3,042

8,042 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,038

$ 137,029

$ 256,393

$ 251,729















Rent expense(1) $ 31,320

$ 11,471

$ 62,558

$ 22,882















Net (loss) income margin (4.2) %

10.8 %

12.7 %

5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 %

24.8 %

21.3 %

22.9 %











(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)" tables below.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Casinos &

Resorts

International

Interactive

North

America

Interactive

Other

Total Revenue $ 333,162

$ 247,774

$ 25,270

$ —

$ 606,206



















Net income (loss) $ 26,733

$ 35,497

$ (35,455)

$ (52,426)

$ (25,651) Interest expense, net of interest income 6

(343)

1

67,429

67,093 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,779

483

(11,085)

(28,826)

(28,649) Depreciation and amortization 17,448

44,391

9,517

7,831

79,187 Non-operating (income) expense (1) 1,001

(1,008)

1,554

(6,942)

(5,395) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1)

(315)

1,580

375

1,639 Transaction costs(2) —

3,405

150

12,879

16,434 Restructuring charges(3) —

1,595

1,789

56

3,440 Decommissioning costs(4) —

927

1,416

—

2,343 Share-based compensation —

—

—

6,290

6,290 Gain on sale-leaseback, net (135)

—

—

—

(135) Planned business divestiture(5) —

—

190

—

190 Impairment charges —

—

9,653

—

9,653 Other, net(6) 544

(58)

2,737

376

3,599 Allocation of corporate costs 23,310

—

268

(23,578)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,685

$ 84,574

$ (17,685)

$ (16,536)

$ 130,038 Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(7) 31,320













31,320 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 111,005













$ 161,358









(1) Non-operating (income) expense includes: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) non-operating items of equity method investments including Bally's share of net income or loss on an investment and depreciation expense related to the Rhode Island joint venture, and (iii) other (income) expense, net. (2) Includes financing costs incurred in connection with the Hard Rock Biloxi and Tiverton sale lease-back transactions, and acquisition, integration and other transaction related costs. (3) Restructuring costs related to the Interactive business workforce reduction. (4) Costs related to the decommissioning of the Company's sports betting platform in favor of outsourcing the platform solution to third parties. (5) Losses related to a North America Interactive business that Bally's is marketing as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2023. (6) Other includes the following items: (i) non-routine legal expenses and settlement charges for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) demolition costs related to a failed parking garage structure at our Bally's Atlantic City property, and (iii) other individually de minimis expenses. (7) Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville, Bally's Dover, Bally's Quad Cities, Bally's Black Hawk, Hard Rock Biloxi and Bally's Tiverton, the individual triple net lease with GLPI for the land underlying the operations of Tropicana Las Vegas, and the triple net lease assumed in connection with the acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Casinos &

Resorts

International

Interactive

North

America

Interactive

Other

Total Revenue $ 299,875

$ 234,571

$ 18,050

$ —

$ 552,496



















Net income (loss) $ 70,775

$ 42,504

$ (24,766)

$ (29,012)

$ 59,501 Interest expense, net of interest income (10)

(130)

(1)

45,969

45,828 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 27,229

(5,399)

(5,758)

(10,638)

5,434 Depreciation and amortization 14,757

44,311

7,273

8,432

74,773 Non-operating (income) expense(1) —

698

7

(24,336)

(23,631) Foreign exchange loss —

(263)

(1,548)

(2)

(1,813) Transaction costs(2) 3,018

884

487

11,131

15,520 Share-based compensation —

—

—

6,322

6,322 Gain on sale-leaseback (50,766)

—

—

—

(50,766) Other, net(3) 2,580

—

2,887

394

5,861 Allocation of corporate costs 20,418

7

545

(20,970)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,001

$ 82,612

$ (20,874)

$ (12,710)

$ 137,029



















Rent expense(4) $ 11,471













$ 11,471









(1) Non-operating (income) expense includes: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) adjustment on bargain purchases and, (iii) other (income) expense, net. (2) Includes acquisition costs, integration costs related to our Interactive business and financing related expenses, including costs incurred to address the Standard General takeover bid, the tender offer process and rent expense related to Bally's Black Hawk and Quad Cities properties as the Company entered into sale lease-back transactions associated with these properties to finance the Tropicana Las Vegas property acquisition. (3) Other includes the following non-recurring items: (i) non-routine legal expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) other individually de minimis expenses. (4) Rent expense associated with triple net leases for the Company's Bally's Lake Tahoe, Bally's Evansville and Bally's Dover properties.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Casinos &

Resorts

International

Interactive

North

America

Interactive

Other

Total Revenue $ 661,948

$ 493,346

$ 49,632

$ —

$ 1,204,926



















Net income (loss) $ 359,618

$ 51,077

$ (52,989)

$ (205,021)

$ 152,685 Interest expense, net of interest income 13

(529)

—

130,873

130,357 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 85,753

825

(18,727)

41,242

109,093 Depreciation and amortization 34,638

90,453

12,992

15,665

153,748 Non-operating (income) expense(1) 1,962

(805)

769

(11,178)

(9,252) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3)

2,540

3,646

(236)

5,947 Transaction costs(2) —

8,914

1,383

28,155

38,452 Restructuring charges(3) —

10,927

7,647

1,688

20,262 Decommissioning costs(4) —

927

1,416

—

2,343 Share-based compensation —

—

—

12,330

12,330 Gain on sale-leaseback, net (374,321)

—

—

—

(374,321) Planned business divestiture(5) —

—

2,054

—

2,054 Impairment charges —

—

9,653

—

9,653 Other, net(6) (1,599)

546

3,301

794

3,042 Allocation of corporate costs 47,509

—

607

(48,116)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,570

$ 164,875

$ (28,248)

$ (33,804)

$ 256,393 Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(7) 62,558













62,558 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 216,128













$ 318,951









(1) Non-operating (income) expense includes: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (iii) non-operating items of equity method investments including our share of net income or loss on an investment and depreciation expense related to our Rhode Island joint venture, and (iv) other (income) expense, net. (2) Includes financing costs incurred in connection with the Hard Rock Biloxi and Tiverton sale lease-back transactions and acquisition, integration and other transaction related costs. (3) Restructuring costs related to the Interactive business workforce reduction. (4) Costs related to the decommissioning of the Company's sports betting platform in favor of outsourcing the platform solution to third parties. (5) Losses related to a North America Interactive business that Bally's is marketing as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2023. (6) Other includes the following items: (i) non-routine legal expenses and settlement charges for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) demolition costs related to a failed parking garage structure at our Bally's Atlantic City property, and (iii) other individually de minimis expenses. (7) Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville, Bally's Dover, Bally's Quad Cities, Bally's Black Hawk, Hard Rock Biloxi and Bally's Tiverton, the individual triple net lease with GLPI for the land underlying the operations of Tropicana Las Vegas, and the triple net lease assumed in connection with the acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Casinos &

Resorts

International

Interactive

North

America

Interactive

Other

Total Revenue $ 579,845

$ 487,645

$ 33,277

$ —

$ 1,100,767



















Net income (loss) $ 98,798

$ 71,312

$ (50,139)

$ (58,581)

$ 61,390 Interest expense, net of interest income (6)

36

(3)

91,486

91,513 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 36,457

(8,566)

(8,642)

(19,390)

(141) Depreciation and amortization 30,110

90,375

16,247

16,922

153,654 Non-operating (income) expense(1) —

393

7

(43,328)

(42,928) Foreign exchange (gain) loss —

1,157

(3,143)

(9)

(1,995) Transaction costs(2) 3,018

1,225

776

16,524

21,543 Share-based compensation —

—

—

11,417

11,417 Gain on sale-leaseback, net (50,766)

—

—

—

(50,766) Other, net(3) 2,416

—

3,737

1,889

8,042 Allocation of corporate costs 41,764

7

961

(42,732)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,791

$ 155,939

$ (40,199)

$ (25,802)

$ 251,729



















Rent expense(4) $ 22,882













$ 22,882









(1) Non-operating (income) expense includes: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain (adjustment) on bargain purchases, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt and (iv) other (income) expense, net. (2) Includes acquisition costs, integration costs related to our Interactive business and financing related expenses, including costs incurred to address the Standard General takeover bid, the tender offer process and rent expense related to Bally's Black Hawk and Quad Cities properties as the Company entered into sale lease-back transactions associated with these properties to finance the Tropicana Las Vegas property acquisition. (3) Other includes the following items: (i) non-routine legal expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) storm related gains related to insurance recoveries received due to the effects of Hurricane Zeta on the Company's Hard Rock Biloxi property, (iii) rebranding expenses in connection with Bally's corporate name change, and (iv) other individually de minimis expenses. (4) Rent expense associated with triple net leases for the Company's Bally's Lake Tahoe, Bally's Evansville and Bally's Dover properties.

BALLY'S CORPORATION Selected Financial Information (unaudited)

Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,611

$ 212,515 Restricted cash 189,237

52,669







Term Loan Facility $ 1,915,825

$ 1,925,550 Revolving Credit Facility 15,000

137,000 5.625% Senior Notes due 2029 750,000

750,000 5.875% Senior Notes due 2031 735,000

750,000 Less: Unamortized original issue discount (25,715)

(27,729) Less: Unamortized deferred financing fees (42,940)

(46,266) Long-term debt, including current portion $ 3,347,170

$ 3,488,555 Less: Current portion of Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility $ (29,450)

$ (19,450) Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing fees; excluding current portion $ 3,317,720

$ 3,469,105

Cash Flow Data



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2021

2023

2022

2021 Capital expenditures $ 75,868

$ 61,565

$ 20,458

$ 119,546

$ 116,081

$ 35,785 Cash paid for internally developed software 7,199

16,499

—

14,342

31,455

— Acquisition of gaming licenses 8,250

50,700

—

10,150

51,560

250 Cash payments associated with triple net operating leases(1) 29,516

13,000

—

58,610

23,000

—









(1) Consists of payments made in connection with Bally's triple net operating leases, as defined above.

BALY-INV

SOURCE Bally's Corporation