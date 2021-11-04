Bally's Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Bally's Corporation

Nov 04, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Recent Highlights

  • Record revenue of $314.8 million, an increase of $198.2 million, or 169.9%, year over year
  • Net loss of $14.7 million compared to net income of $6.7 million for the comparable period; Adjusted EBITDA of $78.0 million, an increase of $40.0 million year over year
  • Retail Casinos revenue was a record high of $301.6 million
  • Retail Casinos net income of $49.4 million versus $22.1 million for the comparable period; Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR of $106.5 million versus $43.5 million for the comparable period
  • Completed acquisition of Gamesys on October 1st
  • Gamesys Revenue of $278.6 million a record high on a constant currency basis; Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million and $83.8 million, respectively(1)

(1) The Company acquired Gamesys on October 1, 2021. Accordingly, Gamesys results are not included in the Company's results as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Lee Fenton, Chief Executive Officer said, "On October 1, 2021, Bally's completed its transformational acquisition of Gamesys Group - a strategic combination that further advances Bally's global, data-driven, omni-channel strategy. As a result, our business is evolving from a regional casino operator into an industry leader in retail, sports, media and iGaming, which will see us harness a set of assets that provides a formidable platform for growth as a digital-first leader in global gaming entertainment."

Fenton continued, "This quarter, Retail Casinos had $301.6 million of revenue and $106.5 million of Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR. The quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $6 million of losses related to natural disasters, including two hurricanes and wildfires in Nevada. North America Interactive sales doubled from last quarter at $11.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.5) million, which was in line with our expectations. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company of $78.0 million includes $11.4 million of rent expense and $11.1 million of corporate expense. Gamesys had record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the quarter, which will be consolidated into Bally's results starting with the fourth quarter."

Summary of Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except percentages)

2021

2020

Revenue

$

314,779

$

116,624

Income from operations

$

27,734

$

23,383

Income from operations margin

8.8

%

20.0

%

Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)

$

6,723

Net (loss) income margin

(4.7)

%

5.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

77,977

$

38,005

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

24.8

%

32.6

%

Retail Casinos net income

$

49,387

$

22,083

Retail Casinos net income margin

16.4

%

19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR(1)

$

106,534

$

43,512

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin(1)

35.3

%

37.8

%

 (1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Global Refinancing

On August 20, 2021, the Company issued $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

On October 1, 2021, the Company entered into a credit agreement for senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan facility and an undrawn $620.0 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the new credit facilities and the new senior notes plus other resources were used to repay the Company's existing debt, pay a portion of the Gamesys acquisition price and repay Gamesys debt. On October 1, 2021, gross debt was $3.445 billion with no drawings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility.

Shares Outstanding

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had 54,363,371 common shares issued and outstanding. Not included in the common shares outstanding are the Company-issued warrants, options and other contingent consideration provided as part of acquisitions and strategic partnerships that, as a result of the exercise of warrants and options, or the achievement of certain performance targets, may result in the issuance of common shares in future periods. These incremental shares are summarized below:

Sinclair Penny Warrants

7,911,724

Sinclair Performance Warrants

3,279,337

Sinclair Options(1)

1,639,669

Monkey Knife Fight penny warrants

24,611

Monkey Knife Fight contingent shares

787,557

Telescope contingent shares

75,678

SportCaller contingent shares(2)

230,830

Outstanding awards under Equity Incentive Plans

895,988

14,845,394

(1)

Consists of four equal tranches to purchase shares with exercise prices ranging from $30.00 to $45.00 per share, exercisable over a seven-year period beginning on the fourth anniversary of the November 18, 2020 closing of the Sinclair Agreement.

(2) 

The contingent consideration related to the SportCaller acquisition is 10M EUR, payable in shares subject to certain post-acquisition earnout targets and based on share price at time of payment.  For purposes of this estimate, the Company used the EUR>USD conversion rate of 1.1574 as of September 30, 2021 and the closing share price of Company common shares of $50.14 per share to calculate the shares expected to be issued if all earn-out targets are met.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR" is Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the Company's East and West segments plus rent expense associated with triple net operating leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe property. Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin is measured as Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR as a percentage of revenue.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that these metrics are necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in the Company's industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 876-9176 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ32021. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days. Supplemental materials have also been posted to the Investors section of the website, under Events & Presentations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's Casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future.  As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by BALY in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for BALY to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it.  BALY has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Robert Lavan

Richard Goldman / David Gill

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Kekst CNC

401-475-8564

646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384

[email protected]

[email protected]

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

164,259

$

123,445

Restricted cash

1,844,758

3,110

Accounts receivable, net

39,770

14,798

Inventory

12,048

9,296

Tax receivable

102,388

84,483

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

79,255

53,823

Total current assets

2,242,478

288,955

Property and equipment, net

780,656

749,029

Right of use assets, net

499,133

36,112

Goodwill

444,908

186,979

Intangible assets, net

996,686

663,395

Other assets

5,842

5,385

Total assets

$

4,969,703

$

1,929,855

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current portion of long-term debt

$

5,750

$

5,750

Current portion of lease liabilities

20,567

1,520

Accounts payable

36,976

15,869

Accrued liabilities

207,283

120,055

Total current liabilities

270,576

143,194

Long-term debt, net

2,556,421

1,094,105

Long-term portion of lease liabilities

504,885

62,025

Pension benefit obligations

8,147

9,215

Deferred tax liability

63,123

36,983

Naming rights liabilities

190,270

243,965

Contingent consideration payable

43,691


Other long-term liabilities

15,139

13,770

Total liabilities

3,652,252

1,603,257

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares issued; 44,581,568 and 30,685,938 shares outstanding)

445

307

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding)




Additional paid-in-capital

1,368,908

294,643

Treasury stock, at cost




Retained earnings

(8,328)

34,792

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,334)

(3,144)

Total Bally's Corporation stockholders' equity

1,313,691

326,598

Non-controlling interest

3,760


Total stockholders' equity

1,317,451

326,598

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,969,703

$

1,929,855

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:






Gaming

$

227,594

$

96,588

$

585,791

$

196,191

Racing

2,022

1,684

6,593

4,817

Hotel

32,903

6,874

68,277

16,635

Food and beverage

29,504

6,889

68,386

23,875

Other

22,756

4,589

45,731

13,178

Total revenue

314,779

116,624

774,778

254,696








Operating (income) costs and expenses:






Gaming

75,174

25,996

182,059

59,080

Racing

1,996

1,681

5,715

4,877

Hotel

9,413

2,482

22,068

6,926

Food and beverage

21,419

6,016

50,632

21,951

Other

7,624

408

11,442

2,461

Advertising, general and administrative

142,905

43,996

324,615

117,594

Goodwill and asset impairment





4,675

8,554

Expansion and pre-opening

232



1,772


Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797

2,740

37,457

6,984

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses

(7,942)

(10)

(19,197)

(1,036)

Rebranding

427



1,722


Gain on sale-leaseback





(53,425)


Depreciation and amortization

29,000

9,932

67,503

28,054

Total operating (income) costs and expenses

287,045

93,241

637,038

255,445

Income (loss) from operations

27,734

23,383

137,740

(749)








Other income (expense):






Interest income

547

42

1,601

297

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(31,853)

(16,950)

(74,480)

(43,688)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities

6,965



(1,371)


Gain (adjustment) on bargain purchases

(1,039)



23,075


Loss on extinguishment of debt

(19,419)



(19,419)


Other, net

(3,082)



(6,905)


Total other expense, net

(47,881)

(16,908)

(77,499)

(43,391)








(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(20,147)

6,475

60,241

(44,140)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)

(248)

16,751

(18,430)

Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)

$

6,723

$

43,490

$

(25,710)








Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)

$

0.22

$

0.95

$

(0.83)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

49,506

30,458

45,573

30,825

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.30)

$

0.22

$

0.95

$

(0.83)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

49,506

30,635

45,876

30,825

BALLY'S CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(In thousands)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss )

$

43,490

$

(25,710)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

67,503

28,054

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets

7,497

875

Goodwill and asset impairment

4,675

8,554

Share-based compensation

13,833

9,468

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

4,890

3,256

Gain from insurance recoveries

(18,660)


Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)


Loss on assets and liabilities measured at fair value

21,280


Loss on extinguishment of debt

19,419


Deferred income taxes

(1,296)

(6,209)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities

1,371


Change in contingent consideration payable

(14,830)


Gain on bargain purchases

(23,075)


Other operating activities

4,715

162

Changes in current operating assets and liabilities

(6,544)

(16,739)

Net cash provided by operating activities

70,843

1,711

Cash flows from investing activities:


Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(371,655)

(275,947)

Deposit for pending acquisition of Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel



(4,000)

Foreign exchange forward contract premiums

(22,592)


Capital expenditures

(67,158)

(8,566)

Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage

18,660


Other investing activities

(3,382)


Net cash used in investing activities

(446,127)

(288,513)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Issuance of common stock, net

667,872


Proceeds from sale-leaseback

144,000


Revolver borrowings

275,000

250,000

Revolver payments

(85,000)

(250,000)

Term loan proceeds, net



261,180

Term loan repayments

(4,313)

(2,938)

Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $12,998

1,487,003


Senior note repayments

(210,000)


Payment of redemption premium on debt extinguishment

(14,175)


Payment of financing fees

(9,968)

(1,117)

Share repurchases



(33,292)

Issuance of Sinclair penny warrants

50,000


Payment of shareholder dividends



(3,199)

Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock

(1,323)

(2,564)

Stock options exercised

301

84

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,299,397

218,154

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(41,651)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,882,462

(68,648)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

126,555

185,502

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,009,017

$

116,854

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

51,396

$

33,627

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

35,736

4,385

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

314,779

$

116,624

$

774,778

$

254,696








Net (loss) income

$

(14,747)

$

6,723

$

43,490

$

(25,710)

Interest expense, net of interest income

31,306

16,908

72,879

43,391

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(5,400)

(248)

16,751

(18,430)

Depreciation and amortization

29,000

9,932

67,503

28,054

Non-operating (income) expense(1)

16,575



4,620


Acquisition, integration and restructuring

6,797

2,740

37,457

6,984

Share-based compensation

5,449

1,799

13,833

9,468

Gain on sale-leaseback





(53,425)


Other(2)

8,997

151

11,106

5,586

Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,977

$

38,005

$

214,214

$

49,343








Net (loss) income  margin

(4.7)

%

5.8

%

5.6

%

(10.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.8

%

32.6

%

27.6

%

19.4

%



(1)

Non-operating (income) expense for the applicable periods include: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on bargain purchases, (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, and, (iv) other (income) expense, net.

(2) 

Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods: (i) Goodwill and asset impairments, (ii) deal-related, rebranding, expansion and pre-opening expenses, (iii) Employee Retention Credits related to COVID-19, (iv) Credit Agreement amendment related expenses, (v) costs related to pursuing sports betting, iGaming and lottery access in various jurisdictions, (vi) non-routine legal expenses, and (vii) net gains related to insurance recoveries.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East

West

Other

Total

Revenue

$

176,975

$

124,603

$

13,201

$

314,779








Net income (loss)

$

25,386

$

24,001

$

(64,134)

$

(14,747)

Interest expense, net of interest income

6

(1)

31,301

31,306

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077

7,217

(21,694)

(5,400)

Depreciation and amortization

5,763

8,279

14,958

29,000

Non-operating (income) expense(1)





16,575

16,575

Acquisition, integration and restructuring





6,797

6,797

Share-based compensation





5,449

5,449

Other(1)

1,397

(5,853)

13,453

8,997

Allocation of corporate costs

11,686

8,165

(19,851)


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315

$

41,808

$

(17,146)

$

77,977



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East

West

Other

Total

Revenue

$

59,065

$

55,900

$

1,659

$

116,624








Net income (loss)

$

10,702

$

11,381

$

(15,360)

$

6,723

Interest expense, net of interest income

30

(12)

16,890

16,908

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846

3,155

(7,249)

(248)

Depreciation and amortization

5,571

4,279

82

9,932

Acquisition, integration and restructuring





2,740

2,740

Share-based compensation





1,799

1,799

Other(1)

(330)

(154)

635

151

Allocation of corporate costs

2,591

2,453

(5,044)


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410

$

21,102

$

(5,507)

$

38,005



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

East

West

Other

Total

Revenue

$

408,458

$

343,190

$

23,130

$

774,778








Net income (loss)

$

90,353

$

77,397

$

(124,260)

$

43,490

Interest expense, net of interest income

38

(14)

72,855

72,879

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

34,434

23,310

(40,993)

16,751

Depreciation and amortization

17,275

21,695

28,533

67,503

Non-operating (income) expense(1)





4,620

4,620

Acquisition, integration and restructuring





37,457

37,457

Share-based compensation





13,833

13,833

Gain on sale-leaseback

(53,425)





(53,425)

Other(1)

5,784

(15,329)

20,651

11,106

Allocation of corporate costs

26,544

22,365

(48,909)


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

121,003

$

129,424

$

(36,213)

$

214,214



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

East

West

Other

Total

Revenue

$

146,848

$

104,039

$

3,809

$

254,696








Net income (loss)

$

6,602

$

7,710

$

(40,022)

$

(25,710)

Interest expense, net of interest income

51

(25)

43,365

43,391

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,443

610

(21,483)

(18,430)

Depreciation and amortization

18,022

9,805

227

28,054

Acquisition, integration and restructuring

20



6,964

6,984

Share-based compensation





9,468

9,468

Other(1)

(2,379)

7,614

351

5,586

Allocation of corporate costs

8,683

5,794

(14,477)


     Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,442

$

31,508

$

(15,607)

$

49,343



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

East

West

Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

176,975

$

124,603

$

301,578






Net income

$

25,386

$

24,001

$

49,387

Interest expense, net of interest income

6

(1)

5

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,077

7,217

16,294

Depreciation and amortization

5,763

8,279

14,042

Other(1)

1,397

(5,853)

(4,456)

Allocation of corporate costs

11,686

8,165

19,851

     Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,315

$

41,808

$

95,123

Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases (2)

9,996

1,415

11,411

Adjusted EBITDAR

$

63,311

$

43,223

$

106,534






Retail Casinos net income margin



16.4

%

Retail Casinos Adjusted EBITDAR margin



35.3

%



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

Consists of the operating lease components contained within our triple net master lease dated June 4, 2021 with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI") and the triple net lease assumed in connection with our acquisition of Bally's Lake Tahoe, which is primarily our individual triple net leases with GLPI for the real estate assets used in the operation of Bally's Evansville and Dover Downs, and the assumption of the lease for real estate and land underlying the operations of the Bally's Lake Tahoe facility.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

East

West

Retail Casinos

Revenue

$

59,065

$

55,900

$

114,965






Net income

$

10,702

$

11,381

$

22,083

Interest expense, net of interest income

30

(12)

18

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,846

3,155

7,001

Depreciation and amortization

5,571

4,279

9,850

Other(1)

(330)

(154)

(484)

Allocation of corporate costs

2,591

2,453

5,044

     Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,410

$

21,102

$

43,512

Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases(2)






Adjusted EBITDAR

$

22,410

$

21,102

$

43,512






Retail Casinos net income margin



19.2

%

Adjusted Retail Casinos EBITDAR margin



37.8

%



(1) 

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

(2) 

See description of adjustment in the "Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin for Retail Casinos (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for North America Interactive (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

North America
Interactive

Net loss

$

(19,213)

Interest expense, net of interest income

(10)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(5,780)

Depreciation and amortization

6,274

Non-operating (income) expense(1)

22

Other(1)

12,577

Allocation of corporate costs

651

     Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,479)



(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

