Bally's Corporation Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The National Hockey League

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a leading U.S. provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, and the National Hockey League (NHL), today announced the formation of a multiyear strategic partnership designating Bally's as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL®. This deal represents Bally's first sports betting partnership with a professional sports league.

The partnership provides Bally's with rights to use NHL marks and logos as well as use of the League's official data across its expanding portfolio of sports betting products. In addition, through its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Bally's will create engaging content for NHL fans and integrate that content into live NHL game coverage spanning 19 regional sports networks.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, commented, "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with the NHL, which represents an important milestone in our strategy to become a leader in the online sports betting and iGaming space. With access to the NHL's official logos and brands, together with our first-of-its-kind media partnership with Sinclair, we will continue on our path to transform how fans engage with their favorite hockey teams."

"We're thrilled to become the first national sports league partner of Bally's Corporation," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "With its Sinclair Broadcast Group partnership combined with a strong strategic vision for its portfolio of sports betting products, Bally's is an ideal partner for the NHL to further engage our avid fan base on a national and local level."

Bally's online sports betting and iGaming offering, which is powered by Bet.Works' proprietary technology stack, is complemented by its Monkey Knife Fight daily fantasy sports platform and SportCaller's leading free-to-play products.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken™, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viaplay in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

