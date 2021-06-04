Bally's Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Tropicana Evansville Casino

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a leading U.S. omnichannel provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, today announced that it completed its acquisition of the Tropicana Evansville casino operations from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). As part of the transaction, Bally's also acquired the unencumbered rights to the Evansville operations' sports betting and iGaming skins, which will provide the Company with greater access to the growing Indiana gaming market.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "The Tropicana Evansville acquisition closing marks another major accomplishment in what has already been a truly remarkable year for Bally's. As we continue to implement our growth and diversification strategy with precision, we are excited to welcome the Tropicana Evansville into the Bally's family and look forward to the opportunity to provide our first-in-class land-based and interactive entertainment offerings to the Indiana gaming market."

As previously announced, Bally's acquired the Tropicana Evansville for $140 million. As part of the transaction, an affiliate of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI") acquired the real estate associated with the Tropicana Evansville casino for $340 million, which it is leasing to Bally's for $28 million per year, subject to escalation. GLPI also acquired the real estate associated with Bally's Dover Downs casino for $144 million, which it is leasing back to Bally's for $12 million per year, subject to escalation. Both leases are governed by a master lease agreement with GLPI, which has an initial term of 15 years and includes four, five-year options.

As a result of this structure, no cash outlay was required by Bally's at closing. Bally's expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Tropicana Evansville maintains 79,000 square feet of enclosed space, including 45,000 square feet of casino floor, four dining venues, a race and sportsbook, and back of house space. The complex also includes 11,000 square feet of convention space adjacent to the casino, and a Riverfront Event Center located across the street, which includes 10,000 square feet of convention space overlooking the Ohio River. Accommodations include a 243-room hotel tower and a 95-room boutique hotel.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is the premier, full-service, vertically integrated sports betting and iGaming company in the U.S. with a B2B2C business model. It currently owns and manages 13 casinos across nine states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations include 14,445 slot machines, 498 game tables and 3,680 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include the Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL) and the Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa, and a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact

Media Contact

