Bally's Corporation Embarks On Listening Tour For Richmond Casino Selection Process

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), the proposed developer and operator of the $650 million "Bally's Richmond Casino Resort," and finalist in the City's casino selection process, today announced that it will proactively embark upon a listening tour consisting of a series of in-person conversations and meetings. The objective of the tour is to provide Bally's, and Richmond residents and local business owners spanning all nine districts, with opportunities to engage with Bally's, and address important issues regarding the casino selection process, to ensure that Richmonders' interests and values are best served. Jonathan Davis, an African American Community Activist in Richmond, is partnering with Bally's in the planning and implementation of the listening tour.

The listening tour will consist of three events taking place on the following dates at each respective time and location:

Tuesday, April 13 th , 6:30pm ET at Bryan Park (4308 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA );

, at Bryan Park (4308 Hermitage Road, ); Wednesday, April 14 th , 1:00pm ET at Battery Park (2803 Dupont Circle, Richmond, VA ); and

, at (2803 Dupont Circle, ); and Wednesday, April 14 th, 6:30pm ET at Chimborazo Park (3215 E Broad St, Richmond, VA ).

Michael Monty, Senior Project Manager of the Bally's Richmond, commented, "As we've said from the start, a key component of our proposal is partnering with the City of Richmond. A critical part of building that partnership consists of listening to the community and its stakeholders. We want to hear Richmonders' thoughts, ideas and concerns so that we can best represent their interests and values. We look forward to this opportunity to engage with the community so that Bally's is best positioned to put Richmond first."

"It is great to see that Bally's is taking steps to ensure that Richmonders' voices are heard as we move forward in the casino selection process," said Jonathan Davis, "I'm excited to be working with them to help Richmonders better understand this process and help them stay involved as things progress."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 12 casinos across eight states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations include 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables and 3,342 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN) and Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also maintains a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts through which it will provide mobile sports betting in Iowa, as well as a temporary sports wagering permit to conduct online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements as to matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about Bally's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on Bally's current expectations and assumptions. Although Bally's believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be regarded as representations that Bally's expectations will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this document and Bally's does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond Bally's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, without limitation:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on Bally's operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on Bally's employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions; unexpected costs, difficulties integrating and other events impacting Bally's recently completed and proposed acquisitions and Bally's ability to realize anticipated benefits;

recently completed and proposed acquisitions and ability to realize anticipated benefits; risks associated with Bally's rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls;

rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls; risks associated with the impact of the digitalization of gaming on Bally's casino operations, Bally's expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of Bally's new interactive businesses generally;

casino operations, expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of new interactive businesses generally; the very substantial regulatory restrictions applicable to Bally's , including costs of compliance;

, including costs of compliance; restrictions and limitations in agreements governing Bally's debt could significantly affect Bally's ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and

debt could significantly affect ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and other risks identified in Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bally's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with SEC on March 13, 2020 and other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include matters like changes in general economic conditions that affect substantially all gaming businesses.

You should not to place undue reliance on Bally's forward-looking statements.

