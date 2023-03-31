Bally's Corporation will enhance the MiLB fan experience and engagement through innovative live-game production and distribution, and developing unique, immersive, interactive digital content and gamification

Partnership content rights extend to new, proprietary Bally Live™ platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced a multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that makes Bally's the first-ever National Media Rightsholder and Exclusive Fantasy & Gaming Partner of MiLB. This wide-ranging, multimedia partnership provides Bally's Corporation with live broadcast and exclusive free-to-play gaming content rights across its digital platforms and strategic partner channels, which, when coupled with Bally's innovative social and interactive features, will provide MiLB fans with a unique in-stadium and at-home experience. Under the terms of the partnership, Bally's receives the right to use MiLB's official marks in marketing as well as in-park signage, broadcast, and digital exposure.

Bally's Corporation Enters Into Partnership With Minor League Baseball As First-Ever National Media Rightsholder and Exclusive Fantasy and Gaming Partner

Notably, the partnership extends to Bally Live™, Bally's new, over-the-top, proprietary platform that features ultra-low latency fan engagement tools. With Bally Live™, MiLB fans attending games in person and those choosing to join from outside simultaneously can watch the game and use the app's chat and watch party features. These unique and immersive tools are geared to drive greater interest in the game, both in and out of the ballpark.

The Bally Live™ app is currently available for download on iOS and Android. Fans can follow us on social media by using #ballylivenow.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bally's media rights extend further across select partner-owned linear and over-the-air channels. The channels, which include local and regional broadcast stations across the country, give Bally's Corporation customers limitless coverage of the up-and-coming future stars of Major League Baseball (MLB), covering more than 7,000 blackout-free live games in total.

Additionally, fans engaging in Bally Live™ activities, including free-to-play, trivia, and other predictor games, will be eligible to earn rewards through Bally Bucks™ -- Bally's rewards points program. Bally Bucks™ are redeemable for experiential rewards and merchandise through the Bally Live™ app.

Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's Corporation Board of Directors, said, "This exciting partnership presents a remarkable opportunity for Bally's, MiLB, and the league's teams to come together and collaborate on delivering an exceptional experience for MiLB's more than 30 million fans across 120 teams and ballparks. With a rich legacy of innovation, Bally's is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to elevate engagement and create truly immersive experiences that are sure to captivate and delight MiLB fans."

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Bally's Corporation as an Official Partner of MiLB," said Kenny Gersh, Executive Vice President, Media and Business Development for Major League Baseball. "Since assuming operations of Minor League Baseball in 2021, we've focused on growing the reach and awareness of our impressive young prospects and iconic MiLB teams. Bally's Corporation will be a critical partner for us in achieving that goal, providing extensive distribution of live MiLB broadcasts and enhancing the fan experience with fun and predictive free-to-play, fantasy, and real-money games that uphold the integrity of the sport."

Bally Live™ broadcasting will cover every game of the entire MiLB season, with the action leading off live this Friday, March 31, 2023, with the Triple A International League's Toledo Mud Hens vs. St. Paul Saints (4:05pm ET), Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons (6:35pm ET), Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7:05pm ET), and Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (8:08pm ET). Friday's coverage will also include two games from the Triple A Pacific Coast League: Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators (5:05pm ET) and Oklahoma City Dodgers vs. Tacoma Rainiers (8:05pm ET).

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com . Follow MiLB on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter .

Media Contact

Richard Goldman

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102

[email protected]

MLB Media Contact

David Hochman

212-931-7878

[email protected]

BALY-INT

SOURCE Bally's Corporation