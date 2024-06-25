BALLY'S CORPORATION JOINS RESPONSIBLE ONLINE GAMING ASSOCIATION TO ADVANCE RG BEST PRACTICES

Global Casino-Entertainment Company Joins ROGA to Promote Responsible Gaming Alongside Seven Largest U.S. Online Sports Betting and Gaming Operators



MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA), an independent trade association advancing the industry's commitment to promote responsible online gaming, today announced that Bally's Corporation (Bally's) is joining the Association in support of ROGA's mission to enhance responsible gaming (RG) initiatives and best practices and empower consumers to make informed decisions about their online play.

Bally's Logo

Bally's will work in collaboration with ROGA's existing members – bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital and PENN Entertainment – to promote responsible online gaming, fund independent peer-reviewed research, develop evidence-based responsible gaming best practices and drive consumer education and awareness.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bally's to ROGA—further demonstrating the collaborative effort of the iGaming and online sports betting industry to keep all forms of online gaming entertaining and fun for every American," said Dr. Jennifer Shatley, executive director of ROGA. "Bringing on additional operators fulfills ROGA's commitment to industry-wide collaboration, and I am encouraged and excited for the future of responsible gaming as we work together to enhance consumer protections and collectively amplify RG education efforts."

"We are proud to join the Responsible Online Gaming Association alongside some of the industry's leading companies," said Robeson Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, "At Bally's, we are committed to promoting responsible gaming and empowering our customers to make informed decisions about their online play. By collaborating with ROGA and its members, we can enhance responsible gaming initiatives, fund research, develop best practices, and educate consumers. Together, we will strive to create a safer and more enjoyable online gaming environment for all."

ROGA's members have dedicated more than $20 million in support of ROGA's mission, centered around five core pillars: research, consumer and industry education and awareness, promoting best practices, an independent data clearinghouse and an independent certification program.

Ushering in unprecedented industry collaboration in support of promoting RG, the Association is currently working towards developing several impactful initiatives to support ROGA's core mission.

About ROGA

The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) brings together most of the nation's largest online gaming operators to advance the industry's commitment to promoting responsible online gaming. Collectively, ROGA members have committed more than $20 million to fund rigorous academic research and consumer education and awareness campaigns, develop an independent data clearinghouse of players who display high-risk attributes, develop an independent certification program that will assess operators' responsible gaming programs based on defined criteria, and drive education and awareness initiatives aimed at consumers and the industry. Learn more at www.ResponsibleOnlineGaming.org

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform. With 9,900 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 550 table games and 3,900 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas post the closure of the Tropicana. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

SOURCE Responsible Online Gaming Association