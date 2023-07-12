Bally's Enters Into Multi-Year Live Dealer Agreement With Stakelogic

News provided by

Bally's Corporation

12 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

Partnership Will Support Launch of Bally's iGaming Operations in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Stakelogic, a leading live casino supplier. The partnership follows the passage of the Rhode Island iGaming bill, which occurred on June 22, 2023, extending Bally's role as the sole active casino operator in the state to now include iGaming.

As part of their partnership, Bally's will leverage Stakelogic's innovative software and studio technology, as well as their operational excellence, to launch Bally's live casino in North America. Bally's intends to offer popular online live casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat in Rhode Island beginning in April 2024.

Robeson Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Stakelogic to bring our live casino operations online in Rhode Island. With a partner like Stakelogic, we know we are putting our best foot forward, and we are confident that we will be able to provide our Rhode Island customers with a truly exciting live dealer experience."

Stakelogic is considered one of the rising stars of iGaming and is live in over 20 markets. Stakelogic has two live casino studios in Europe, a portfolio of over 250+ slot games, as well as state-of-the-art live dealer technology.

Stakelogic CEO, Stephan van den Oetelaar, said, "We are very excited about our partnership with Bally's as it will finally enable Stakelogic to bring its technology to the U.S. It will also enable us to build on our tremendous growth since launching live casino 14 months ago, positioning Stakelogic as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

