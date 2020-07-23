Bally's Las Vegas Now Open

The momentous reopening of Bally's Las Vegas was celebrated in style with showgirls adorned in original costumes from Jubilee!, music and Bally's entertainers from Extravaganza – The Vegas Spectacular, all welcoming guests back to the center of the action.

Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of the newly combined organization led the excited guests in a countdown to the official reopening of the doors that commenced with a spectacle of confetti cannons and cheers. Carano was joined on the blue carpet by Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Gary Selesner and Senior Vice President and Bally's General Manager Sherri Sosa.

The following amenities are now open at Bally's Las Vegas:

Pool and Fitness Center

Blu Pool – Daily, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Daily, – Wade your cares away in the Olympic-sized, outdoor swimming pool at Bally's Las Vegas . Lush with palm trees, luxurious cabanas, DJs, contemporary music and delicious drink specials, this is the perfect place to lose track of the day.

. Lush with palm trees, luxurious cabanas, DJs, contemporary music and delicious drink specials, this is the perfect place to lose track of the day. Fitness Center – Daily, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Tennis Complex – Daily, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Food and Beverage

Bally's Food Court

Blizz Frozen Yogurt

Bucca di Beppo

Burger Brasserie

LaVazza

Lick

Nosh

Tequila Taqueria Bar & Grill

Attractions

Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf

REAL BODIES at Bally's Las Vegas

Many outlets in the Grand Bazaar Shops as well as many specialty boutiques inside Bally's Shopping Promenade are also now open.

For additional details and hours of operation, please visit www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

The resumption of business at Bally's follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Las Vegas properties mentioned above. Caesars will open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

Bally's Las Vegas has implemented Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

