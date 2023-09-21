Bally's Names Don Westcott as SVP, Global Chief Compliance Officer, and Tammi Barlow as Inaugural VP of Global Responsibility and Social Impact

News provided by

Bally's Corporation

21 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET

Appointments support Bally's ongoing commitment to compliance and global responsibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced the appointment of Don Westcott as SVP, Global Chief Compliance Officer, and Tammi Barlow as Inaugural VP of Global Responsibility and Social Impact. 

Kim M. Barker, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer Bally's, said, "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I am pleased to welcome Don and Tammi to Bally's. Their deep expertise enables Bally's to continue our progress toward building industry leading compliance, responsible gaming and social impact functions as the Company continues to grow and expand."

Don Westcott is a compliance leader with more than 25 years of experience within the financial technology and gaming industries. Most recently, Don served as the Global Head of Compliance for Nuvei, an international payment service provider. Prior to that, Don served in Vice President and Director roles with Fortune 500 companies Fiserv and First Data. While within financial technology, he developed regulatory compliance programs and control frameworks enabling financial institutions and financial technology service providers' services within the gaming industry. He started his professional career within the gaming industry, which included leadership roles with, among other enterprises, Caesars Entertainment, Osage Casinos, and the Isle of Capri Casinos. Coming full circle, Don started his gaming career with Jumer's Casino & Hotel, which is now Bally's Quad Cities. He holds an M.B.A. from Georgia State University. 

Tammi M. Barlow has over a decade of experience building and managing responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility programs for companies in the gaming industry. Tammi is a highly experienced executive with a demonstrated history of developing successful responsible gaming and community engagement programs that comply with regulatory requirements and enhance local communities around the world. Prior to joining Bally's, she led the development and execution of Rush Street Interactive's (RSI) corporate social responsibility strategy, including the continued implementation of the RSI's responsible gaming initiatives. As part of her role, Tammi worked with C-suite executives and external industry experts to promote the expansion of RSI's diversity, equity, and inclusion program, its CSR programs, and developing the strategy to create its first community engagement and employee volunteerism program. Tammi is the previous co-chairwoman and is now a committee member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee for Global Gaming Women, and is currently Chairwoman of the Responsible Gaming Committee for the National Council on Problem Gambling, a Board member of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, and a committee member of African Americans in Gaming. Tammi has an M.B.A from Roosevelt University in Chicago and will be based in Bally's headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform. 

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Bally's Contacts

Investor:
Jeff Chalson
Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy
401-475-8564
[email protected] 

Media:
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
[email protected] 

BALY-INV

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

