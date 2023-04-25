Bally's Twin River Lincoln Opens New Casino Gaming Area

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that the Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort officially opened 40,000 square feet of new gaming space in a landmark expansion of its casino floor. This expansion fulfills a key component of the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor McKee in 2021.

To mark the occasion, Bally's representatives, including Craig Eaton, Head of Bally's Rhode Island Operations, Paul Juliano, Senior Vice President, Craig Sculos, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, and Tony Rohrer, Regional Vice President & General Manager, were joined today by Governor Daniel McKee, Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senator Frank Ciccone, who serves as Chair of Joint Committee on State Lottery, Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould, and George Nee, President, AFL-CIO, at Bally's Lincoln for a grand opening ceremony.

"We are pleased to celebrate today's grand opening alongside so many of our valued partners, including Governor McKee, House and Senate Leadership, our union workforce, and our regulators, the Division of Lottery and Department of Business Regulation," said Mr. Eaton. "Our expanded gaming floor, combined with other property improvements, represents a $100 million investment in Rhode Island to generate much needed revenue for our home state."

"The new gaming area includes 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a first-class, high limit gaming area," Mr. Eaton continued. "Our expanded footprint also blends with the existing facility design, incorporating several feng shui principles such as a large waterfall. Additionally, a new, comfortable, and contemporary food hall provides seating for 150 guests, including an exclusive private dining area with exterior views. Finally, adjacent to the new 16-seat casino bar is 'Plume & Proof,' a cigar lounge with access to an outdoor smoking patio."

"This expansion marks another important milestone for not only Bally's Lincoln but for Rhode Island itself," said Governor McKee. "We are grateful to Bally's for its ongoing partnership that contributes to our workforce, our economy, and our State as a whole. I also want to congratulate Bally's on the successful completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island's future."

"I was pleased to sponsor the legislation that paved the way for today's grand opening ceremony, and I congratulate Bally's on its continued investment in our State and its workforce," said Speaker Shekarchi.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, added, "I applaud Bally's efforts to continuously reinvest in itself and this State by improving upon an already wonderful gaming facility, and in so doing, fulfilling their commitment to constantly improve all they offer their customers, stakeholders, and the taxpayers of Rhode Island."

Earlier this year, Bally's opened Spa Light – International Spa, the region's largest Korean inspired spa comprising 14,000 square feet. The spa offers a host of services, including massages, body scrubs, facials, skin care, and lash services. It also features luxurious saunas and a bath house consisting of vitality pools, hot tubs, and cold plunge pools. Additional offerings include steam rooms, seated showers, body scrub tables, and well-appointed men's and women's changing rooms. The four luxurious dome sauna experiences include a Finnish-style hot sauna, an elemental Jade Room, a Himalayan Salt Room, and an invigorating Ice Room. Additionally, a dedicated dining area for spa customers features Korean cuisine. Suffolk Construction served as the general contractor for both projects.

"Today is an important day for not only the tradespeople we represent who built this beautiful addition, but also for the close to 1,000 union members who service and operate this facility day in and day out," said George Nee. "We celebrate the fact that over 20 unions and hundreds of union members played a role in expanding, modernizing, and operating Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. Thank you to Bally's for its continued commitment to preserve and enhance the family sustaining wages and benefits opportunities that it provides to our members."

"On behalf of the Town of Lincoln, congratulations to the entire Bally's team on today's grand opening and we thank you for your dedication to your host community of Lincoln," said Administrator Gould.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

