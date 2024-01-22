BALMAIN AND OLIVIER ROUSTEING TOAST THE MAISON'S RETURN TO PARIS MEN'S FASHION WEEK, WITH A JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL CUSTOM COCKTAIL AT THE POST-SHOW CELEBRATION AT HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE

WHO: Olivier Rousteing, Zane Philipps, Ozuna, Tokisha, ConanGray, Sebastian Yatra, Vic Mensa, Saint JHN and more.

WHERE: Hotel Plaza Athenee, 25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008, Paris

WHEN : Saturday, January 20th 2024

Disclaimer: This press release is not directed to France or any other country with restrictions related to advertising of alcoholic beverages. The press release shall not be published in French media nor be directed at the French public. This Press Release must not be translated into French Language. Drink responsibly | DrinkIQ.com

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR 2022), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 21 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2022), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323803/OLIVIER_ROUSTEING.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323805/AMBIANCES.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323806/ZANE_PHILLIPS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323814/RAHI_CHADDA_and_OZUNA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323810/PIERRE_BOURNE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323815/SEBASTIAN_YATRA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323816/Drinkaware.jpg





SOURCE Johnnie Walker

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.