Balmain's Olivier Rousteing custom designs from 2018 Met Gala up for auction in support of (RED)'s fight to end AIDS

The one-of-a-kind, custom Balmain designs for Olivier's guests including Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez, Natalia Vodianova, Trevor Noah, Natasha Poly, Juliette Binoche and Julia Stegner, will debut on the renowned Metropolitan Museum red carpet this evening, Monday May 7th. Each of the outfits will be auctioned on IfOnly, the leading experiences platform, at IfOnly.com/RED with net proceeds going to the Global Fund to support the fight to end AIDS. From now until May 21st, fashion fans can bid to win an extraordinary design worn by a Balmain Army member.

"The numbers are shocking. Today, there are over 16 million children worldwide who have lost a parent to AIDS. Most of them live in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the disease is the largest killer of adults. That hits close to home. Having spent my earliest years in an orphanage, there are few things that can affect me as much as the struggles of a vulnerable child," explains Olivier Rousteing. He adds, "Learning about (RED)'s impressive record of educating, empowering and protecting people through the Global Fund's programs has helped make it clear to me that if we truly want to change this situation, we have the power to do that. Every day, (RED)'s efforts help to ensure that fewer children lose their parents to AIDS and that fewer babies are born with HIV—which is why I am dedicated to doing anything that I can to help (RED) and its essential work."

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund, which fights AIDS in Africa, by partnering with some of the most iconic business to create products and experiences. (RED) is thrilled that this auction will bring the heat and energy of Olivier's creativity and the Met Gala to fight a disease that is preventable and treatable through medication that costs just 20 cents a day in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We're grateful to Olivier & Balmain for using their iconic fashion spotlight to shine a light on the fight against AIDS. This leadership, creativity and breathtaking design that will now help provide lifesaving HIV medication to protect more children, and their parents, from being impacted by this preventable, treatable disease," said Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO.

Snapchat is sharing their support for this auction collaboration by creating a custom (RED) Filter available at the Met Ball, and curating special Our Story coverage of the Met Ball that will drive Snapchatters worldwide to IfOnly.com/RED. Snapchatters can follow (RED) for a behind-the-scenes look at the evening by subscribing to the official @RED account on Snapchat. With Snapchat Stories now being available everywhere, (RED) will use this content across their platforms to drive awareness of the auction and the fight to end AIDS.

Bidders can find the details for each piece, and learn more about Olivier's inspirations for the designs at ifOnly.com/RED.

About Balmain

Balmain was founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain. From the outset, Monsieur Balmain's boldly feminine and opulent signature style offered a startling contrast to the utilitarian looks of the day, quickly transforming the Parisian house into a favorite of both European and Hollywood royalty. Since the founder's death in 1982, the house has been guided by a series of strong designers, each balancing modern offerings with the need to respect the foundations and traditions of Balmain.

About Olivier Rousteing

Just twenty-five years old when he was named Creative Director in 2011, Olivier Rousteing has successfully grafted an immediately recognizable style upon the historic Parisian house. While relying on Balmain's rich archives for inspiration and fully utilizing the atelier's impressive mastery of intricate, traditional couture techniques, Rousteing has also managed to impose a singular silhouette and contemporary outlook that reflect the way that members of the "Balmain Army"—the young men and women of the designer's own generation—live their lives. Season after season, runways highlight both the exciting, inclusive diversity of the modern Balmain universe and the importance of 21st-Century culture—in particular, today's music—in that universe.

About IfOnly

IfOnly is a marketplace for incredible experiences. From unique everyday offerings with local experts to once-in-a-lifetime connections with lauded luminaries, IfOnly provides access to a curated selection of extraordinary experiences that benefit worthy causes around the world. The company is funded by Mastercard, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Sotheby's, NEA, Founder's Fund, Khosla Ventures, and TriplePoint Capital.

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Proud Partners include: Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Claro, The Coca-Cola Company, MCM, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks and Telcel. (RED) Special Edition partners include: aden+anais, Alessi, ALEX AND ANI, Andaz, Baxter of California, Bombas, Fatboy USA, Fully, Girl Skateboards, Le Creuset, Nickelodeon, Mophie, S'well, Wanderlust and Vespa.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted more than 110 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

