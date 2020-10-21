BALMUDA Introduces 2020's New Favorite Toaster Color

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Japanese creativity and technology company BALMUDA announces the launch of BALMUDA The Toaster in a special edition color, Gray. The new colorway has the signature, unique functionality of the original Black and White models, delivering innovative technology and thoughtful innovation.

Selected by the BALMUDA design team out of more than 100 colors, the new shade showcases the sophistication and minimalistic aesthetic that the brand has become known for.

BALMUDA The Toaster delivers the ultimate aroma and texture thanks to its unique steam technology and precise temperature control, resulting in the flavor and texture of freshly baked bread. Through this distinctive steam technology, a thin layer of steam envelops the item which lightly toasts the surface while maintaining its inner flavor and moisture. The gray BALMUDA The Toaster (retail price: $329.00) is exclusively available on the BALMUDA USA website and Amazon .

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based creativity and technology company founded in 2003, whose mission is to use the power of technology to create home appliances that offer elevated design and unprecedented user experience. BALMUDA launched into the US market in April 2020 with two appliances: BALMUDA The Toaster , which utilizes unique steam technology and precise temperature control and BALMUDA The Kettle , a lightweight, perfectly sized electric kettle. Both products are available on the brand website and Amazon , and BALMUDA The Toaster is also available on Williams Sonoma Online.

About Gen Terao, BALMUDA CEO

Born in Japan in 1973, Gen Terao developed a taste for freedom and adventure at an early age. He dropped out of high school at age 17 to wander around the Mediterranean. Filled with the inspiration he gathered in Italy, Spain, and Morocco, he returned to Japan to devote himself to music. His passion led him to sign with a major rock label but eventually decided to continue independently from his band. In 2001, the band separated and Gen was looking for a new challenge and adventure. He decided to take a new path in life by studying design and manufacturing which provided him the tools needed to create BALMUDA in 2003. Gen's taste for trailblazing and his uncompromising passion for life are instilled in BALMUDA's DNA. From the smell of freshly baked bread in Spain to the cool feeling of a Japanese summer breeze, each product he develops carries a piece of his life experience.

