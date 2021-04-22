BALMUDA Launches BALMUDA The Lantern

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Japanese creativity and technology company BALMUDA announces the launch of brand-new product, BALMUDA The Lantern.

In line with the product's motto of "Illuminate Your Every Moment", BALMUDA The Lantern is a portable LED with modular brightness that creates the perfect, warm light for every situation. Ranging from comforting, flickering candlelight to a warm white light, the lantern is designed to provide the ideal lighting for any indoor or outdoor activity.

BALMUDA BALMUDA

BALMUDA seeks to heighten life's everyday moments starting with the light around us. BALMUDA The Lantern features an adjustable dial to customize the brightness level depending on the desired ambiance. The "Candle" setting offers a warm, candle-like light for dinner parties and relaxing, "Amber" mode allows for a gentle brightness perfect for any bedside, and "Warm White" offers an elegant white light bright enough for reading while also recommended for outdoor use such as camping.

Made to fit everyday life, the lightweight lantern features a carrying handle and rechargeable battery and is water resistant, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

BALMUDA launched in the United States in April 2020 with two signature products: BALMUDA The Toaster and BALMUDA The Kettle. As the third product to enter the U.S. market, BALMUDA The Lantern is a continuation of the brand's collection of home appliances that are designed to combine unparalleled design with innovative technology.

BALMUDA The Lantern comes in Black and White, and is now available on the BALMUDA USA website and soon on Amazon (retail price: $199).

Website us.balmuda.com

Instagram @balmuda_usa

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based creativity and technology company founded in 2003, whose mission is to use the power of technology to create home appliances that offer elevated design and unprecedented user experience. BALMUDA launched into the US market in April 2020 with two appliances: BALMUDA The Toaster , which utilizes unique steam technology and precise temperature control and BALMUDA The Kettle , a lightweight, perfectly sized electric kettle. Both products are available on the brand website , Amazon , Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and selected partners. BALMUDA The Toaster is also available on Williams Sonoma Online.

Press Contact: Meredith Sidman, 914-588-0518, [email protected]

SOURCE BALMUDA