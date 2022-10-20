BALMUDA Launches BALMUDA The Speaker in the U.S. Market

Innovative Japanese Technology Brand Introduces a New Portable Speaker to the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BALMUDA , the celebrated Japanese creative technology company, is excited to announce the launch of BALMUDA The Speaker in the U.S. market. The launch of this product follows BALMUDA's entrance into the U.S. with three revolutionary home products – BALMUDA The Toaster , BALMUDA The Kettle , and BALMUDA The Lantern , each delivering uncompromising design and advanced technology to deepen the user's at home rituals and elevate every day experiences.

BALMUDA The Speaker ($399) is a completely new take on home audio experience. BALMUDA's CEO and Founder Gen Terao drew inspiration from his previous days performing in a rock band – his goal was to design a new type of speaker that could recreate the sensation of live music. The speaker features 360 degree sound projection from a 77mm driver unit to seamlessly produce crisp, contoured music. Its unique technical capabilities realistically reproduce the detailed nuances of live vocals.

To complete the experience, BALMUDA The Speaker is visually engaging and reproduces the energy of a live concert through specifically placed LED light units perfectly synchronized at a speed of 0.004 seconds. There are three distinct light settings that synchronize with the sound in different ways.

BALMUDA The Speaker is also rechargeable, portable, and compatible with AUX input and Bluetooth – making it perfect for every occasion.

By introducing BALMUDA The Speaker, BALMUDA will expand its presence and mission to elevate everyday experiences. BALMUDA The Speaker will be available on October 20th on us.balmuda.com and amazon. Follow along @balmuda_usa for more information.

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based creativity and technology company founded in 2003, whose mission is to use the power of technology to create home appliances that offer elevated design and unprecedented user experience. BALMUDA launched in the United States market in April 2020 and now offers four appliances stateside: BALMUDA The Toaster , which utilizes unique steam technology and precise temperature control; BALMUDA The Kettle , a lightweight, perfectly sized electric kettle; BALMUDA The Lantern , a multipurpose mood light with three adjustable light settings; and starting October 19th 2022, BALMUDA The Speaker, a portable speaker with dimensional sound and lighting.

