BALMUDA Launches "Recipes for a Better Life" Campaign to Spread the Message of "Better Morning, Better Life"

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BALMUDA, the celebrated Japanese technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the "Recipes for a Better Life" campaign, a chef-driven video and recipe series designed to support the company's commitment to innovative technology that will enhance a morning routine. This campaign is inspired by BALMUDA's signature brand message, "Better Morning, Better Life" the philosophy that a better morning routine can enhance and enrich daily life.

BALMUDA launched stateside in April 2020 with two revolutionary home appliances – BALMUDA The Toaster and BALMUDA The Kettle - each delivering uncompromising design and advanced technology to restore and deepen the ritual of breakfast. BALMUDA The Toaster uses unique steam technology to bring out the best in every type of bread, and BALMUDA The Kettle is designed to fit in your hand perfectly for a precise pour for morning coffee or tea.

"I created BALMUDA to help enrich people's daily experiences," says CEO Gen Terao. "I believe that every good day starts with a great breakfast, and BALMUDA The Toaster and BALMUDA The Kettle contribute to an unforgettable, refined morning routine."

This campaign features videos, recipes and interviews from esteemed chefs throughout America where they share how they celebrate nourishing, intentional mornings at home with recipes amplified by features specific to the BALMUDA appliances. Chef partners include Amanda Michael, chef and owner of San Francisco's Jane the Bakery , who shares her recipes for Seed Toast with Almond Butter and Jam and Croissant Sandwich with Eggs; Gregory Gourdet, celebrated chef and Bravo's Top Chef All Stars, who showcases his morning ritual through a short film and recipes for Peach, Berry and Nut Butter Toast and Eggs Baked in Chili Oil with Dried Tomatoes and Oregano; Naomi Pomeroy, James Beard Award-winning chef of Portland's Beast, who shares her recipe for Breakfast Curry Toast; Tyler Malek, the co-founder of famed ice cream brand, Salt & Straw, who will share a unique recipe in the coming weeks.

"For me, the morning is the best time to set an intention for the day, to do the things that you need to do to take care of yourself," says Gourdet as he stresses the importance of a morning routine. "As we wake up and find our place in the world and get ourselves in tune, all of these sensory things really help start that story of the day. The first whiff of coffee grinding. The smell of toast in the toaster. It's important to set that intention in the morning so you feel energized, awake and nourished.

By partnering with these prominent chefs, BALMUDA brings to life recipes and rituals that will enrich one's time spent in their kitchens and around their dining tables, especially during these times spent at home. The recipes and interviews can be seen on us.balmuda.com and @balmuda_usa .

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based creativity and technology company founded in 2003, whose mission is to use the power of technology to create home appliances that offer elevated design and unprecedented user experience. BALMUDA launched into the US market in April 2020 with two appliances: BALMUDA The Toaster , which utilizes unique steam technology and precise temperature control and BALMUDA The Kettle , a lightweight, perfectly sized electric kettle.

About Gen Terao, BALMUDA CEO

Born in Japan in 1973, Gen Terao developed a taste for freedom and adventure at an early age. He dropped out of high school at age 17 to wander around the Mediterranean. Filled with the inspiration he gathered in Italy, Spain, and Morocco, he returned to Japan to devote himself to music. His passion led him to sign with a major rock label but eventually decided to continue independently from his band. In 2001, the band separated and Gen was looking for a new challenge and adventure. He decided to take a brand new path in life by studying design and manufacturing which provided him the tools needed to create BALMUDA in 2003. Gen's taste for trailblazing and his uncompromising passion for life are instilled in BALMUDA's DNA. From the smell of freshly baked bread in Spain to the cool feeling of a Japanese summer breeze, each product he develops carries a piece of his life experience.

