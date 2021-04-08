BALMUDA Partners with Chef Amanda Michael For Mother's Day

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BALMUDA , the celebrated Japanese technology company, is excited to announce its partnership with beloved chef Amanda Michael of San Francisco's popular Jane the Bakery . Through this recipe-driven partnership, BALMUDA seeks to celebrate mothers through meals that create moments to remember and recipes to revisit.

BALMUDA BALMUDA

With the use of BALMUDA's esteemed BALMUDA The Toaster , Michael brings to life two recipes for celebrating every mom at brunch at the dining table or in bed with delectable Baked French Toast and a twist on the classic Twice Baked Baby Potatoes . Michael's Baked French Toast utilizes BALMUDA The Toaster's "Oven Mode'' to turn a classic baguette, butter, milk and cinnamon into a dish that will fill every home with an irresistibly sweet aroma. For mothers who love everything savory, Michael once again utilizes BALMUDA The Toaster's "Oven Mode'' for an elevated take on twice baked potatoes pairing them with smoked salmon.

BALMUDA The Toaster fills the home with the ultimate aroma and texture thanks to its unique steam technology and precise temperature control, resulting in the flavor and texture of freshly baked bread. Through this distinctive steam technology, a thin layer of steam envelops the item which lightly toasts the surface while maintaining its inner flavor and moisture.

"The kitchen is the center of the home, just as moms of every kind act as the center of the family unit," says Shoko Fukuoka, BALMUDA Overseas Sales US Project Manager. "In partnering with Chef Amanda Michael this Mother's Day, we want to fill every home with recipes that create memories, fill the home with comforting scents and make every mom feel as special on their day as they are to us every day."

The campaign will go live on April 8th on us.balmuda.com and @balmuda_usa.

About BALMUDA

BALMUDA is a Tokyo-based creativity and technology company founded in 2003, whose mission is to use the power of technology to create home appliances that offer elevated design and unprecedented user experience. BALMUDA launched in the United States market in April 2020 with two appliances: BALMUDA The Toaster , which utilizes unique steam technology and precise temperature control and BALMUDA The Kettle , a lightweight, perfectly sized electric kettle. Both products are available on the brand site and BALMUDA The Toaster is also available at Nordstrom and William Sonoma online.

About Amanda Michael

Amanda is a San Francisco native and the owner and founder of the Jane cafes and bakery in San Francisco. Her mission is to serve healthy and delicious fresh baked goods, coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. The food is always ingredient driven and flavor forward. She works with local farmers and millers to source unique grains and produce that are a big part of all she makes. Her baked goods are considered among the finest in the Bay Area. Amanda spends her days going between the cafes, creating new dishes and interacting with staff and customers. When she comes home at night she cooks for her family – working on new ideas to bring to work.

Media Contact

Meredith Sidman

914-588-0518

[email protected]

SOURCE BALMUDA