Baloo Living and Inhabit Hotels Partner to Bring Restorative Sleep Experience to Guests with Weighted Blankets

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baloo Living, the wellness brand known for its premium weighted blankets and sleep-focused bedding, is partnering with wellness and sustainability focused Inhabit Hotels, to bring Baloo weighted blankets and cotton covers to guest rooms at Inhabit Queen's Gardens in West London.

Inhabit Hotels and Baloo Living are joining forces to elevate the guest sleep experience at Inhabit Queen’s Gardens. Crafted with breathable natural cotton and heirloom-quality design, our weighted blankets are designed to help guests recharge in mindful comfort

Baloo Living was selected because their blankets and bedding represent a rare intersection of thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship, and genuine wellness benefits. Recognized for its understated aesthetic and uncompromising use of natural materials, Baloo's weighted blankets are crafted from breathable, Oeko-Tex® certified cotton and free from synthetic fillers and polyester linings, creating a sleep experience that feels as beautiful as it looks. Unlike conventional weighted blankets, Baloo's heirloom-quality construction complements refined interiors while providing the gentle, evenly distributed pressure shown to promote deeper relaxation and more restorative sleep. The partnership reflects a shared belief that luxury is defined not by excess, but by intentional choices that elevate everyday rituals of rest.

Building on shared focus on rest, comfort, wellbeing, and thoughtful hospitality, the collaboration launches this summer and adds a new layer of calm to the guest experience, supporting deeper relaxation and more restorative sleep.

"This partnership feels incredibly meaningful," said Elizabeth Grojean, founder and CEO of Baloo Living. "I started Baloo with the belief that rest has the power to change how we experience our lives—that feeling truly relaxed and cared for shouldn't be a luxury reserved for special occasions. Inhabit Hotels shares that same philosophy, creating spaces that invite guests to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with themselves. We're honored to be part of that experience and hope every guest leaves having discovered what truly restorative sleep can feel like."

Nadira Lalji, co-founder of Inhabit Hotels adds "Inhabit Hotels was created to inspire healthier habits with good sleep being a fundamental pillar of wellbeing. One of the joys of staying at our hotels is the quality and comfort of the sleep experience which is now further enhanced with the addition of Baloo's products."

Located at 1–2 Queen's Gardens in London's Paddington neighborhood, Inhabit Queen's Gardens is the first property in this collaboration to feature Baloo weighted bedding in guest rooms. Inhabit Hotels was the first hotel group in the UK to be awarded B Corp™ Certification, and has cemented itself as a pioneer in the field of sustainability, also holding the prestigious Green Key certification, a benchmark of its commitment to a more ethical approach to hospitality, maintained through rigorous documentation and frequent audits. Sustainability is woven into every aspect of the hotels, from eco-friendly design to responsible sourcing. Inhabit celebrates thoughtful, innovative design that enhances guest experience while reflecting its ethos. The luxurious rooms are decorated in calming hues of blue, green and grey, with the artwork at both sites specially curated to engage guests in a multidisciplinary art experience that celebrates Inhabit's wellness mission, combining London sensibility and Scandinavian style.

To learn more, visit https://balooliving.com and https://inhabithotels.com.

About Baloo Living

Baloo Living is a wellness brand the leading provider of premium weighted blankets and sleep-focused bedding designed to promote calm, comfort, and restorative rest. Known for its thoughtful design and natural materials, Baloo creates products that help bring ease and relaxation into everyday routines.

About Inhabit Hotels

Part of the Montcalm Collection, Inhabit is a brand committed to fostering community, promoting wellbeing, and delivering life-enhancing hospitality. With a focus on sustainability, Inhabit creates restorative spaces that prioritise environmental and social responsibility in urban settings. Following the successful opening of Inhabit Southwick Street, Paddington in 2019 - Green Key certified and awarded B Corp™ Certification in January 2023 - the brand expanded with the opening of Inhabit Queen's Gardens, Bayswater in 2022. Inhabit continues to set new standards in conscious travel, offering guests much more than a place to lay their head, with considered spaces, nourishing food, and employees that share a passion for maintaining a healthy mind and body. In 2026 they were awarded a Traveller's Choice Award by TripAdvisor.

SOURCE Baloo Living