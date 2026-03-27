Women-Founded Baloo Living Hits 100,000 Orders with Sustainable Weighted Blankets

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baloo Living, a women-founded wellness brand specializing in sustainable and chemical-free weighted blankets, has fulfilled its 100,000th customer order. This milestone comes as the global weighted blanket market is projected to grow from $1.01 billion in 2026 to $3.84 billion by 2035, according to Business Research Insights.

The achievement arrives eight years after sisters Elizabeth and Jennifer Grojean founded the company in April 2018 with a $20,000 loan and a single product: a 100% cotton weighted blanket designed as a natural alternative to synthetic sleep products.

"When we started Baloo Living, sustainable weighted blankets barely existed. Even products marketed as natural often had polyester hidden in the linings," said Elizabeth Grojean, CEO of Baloo Living. "Hitting 100,000 orders proves wellness consumers will choose genuinely sustainable materials when given the option."

Since that first sale, Baloo Living has expanded to a full collection, including weighted comforters, a children's Mini blanket, weighted lap blankets, French linen bedding, and weighted silk sleep masks.

The company's approach addresses sustainability concerns in the textile industry, which produces 92 million tonnes of waste annually, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Baloo Living is the only quilted weighted blanket maker using 100% cotton with zero synthetic liners and fillers. All products are OEKO-TEX certified (a textile safety standard) and shipped in sustainable packaging.

The company's growth also reflects rising demand for weighted blankets' therapeutic benefits. The blankets use deep pressure stimulation to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality, with growing research suggesting positive effects on anxiety, insomnia, and stress.

Baloo Living ships internationally from the US through its website at https://balooliving.com and Amazon storefronts.

ABOUT BALOO LIVING

Baloo Living is the leading provider of weighted blankets for adults and children made from natural, chemical-free materials. Founded in 2018, Baloo serves health-conscious, eco-minded consumers seeking science-backed sleep solutions that promote natural relaxation.

SOURCE Baloo Living