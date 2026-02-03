Balqis Capital Launches Exciting New Private Credit Opportunity

Plan Series Notes, a 24-month private placement with fixed returns of 8% to 12%, goes live today

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balqis Capital today announced the launch of Plan Series Notes – a 24-month private credit diversified debt instrument. This is an invitation-only high yield offering designed for high-net-worth investors seeking defined income outside traditional markets.

The Plan Series Notes offers a tiered fixed-rate structure based on investment level, with six-monthly coupons payable in June and December. The terms meet the ongoing requirements from many Family Offices and institutions as a solution for yield generation, which many other portfolio holdings are struggling to produce.

The programme is supported by an established litigation funding process focused on identifying and filtering cases, primarily involving corporate disputes in arbitration, with historical holdings ranging from six months to three years, and an average of 24 months from initial investment to payout.

Balqis Capital has joined forces with a leading international law firm to deliver the Plan Series to its clients. Under the operating model, the law firm handles and receives proceeds ensuring swift and independent distribution of funds.

Balqis Capital Director Adam Vollans said: "Private credit has become an essential part of modern portfolio construction. The Plan Series gives investors access to a structured opportunity with tiered fixed returns and a disciplined process around case selection and monitoring. We work with established long-term partners who we trust will continue to deliver above average results."

"We have already received a huge amount of interest from investors during pre-launch conversations. This deal has been tailored to meet market demand from our existing and new client base looking to access private markets," he added.

The track record presented for the strategy demonstrates a high settlement of closed cases and outsized returns over a twelve year period.

A current case snapshot highlights a portfolio across multiple jurisdictions and dispute types, including arbitration and enforcement matters in locations such as Singapore, Ireland, China, Korea and Thailand.

The timing of this issuance has been strategically placed to make a positive impact to portfolios in 2026.

About Balqis Capital

Balqis Capital is a market leader in sourcing private credit opportunities. From bespoke lending deals across emerging markets to highly structured corporate finance solutions in established economies, the firm provides access to transactions that would otherwise be unavailable to most investors.

Balqis acts not only as a capital connector, but also as a trusted due diligence partner – evaluating borrowers, structuring deals and providing ongoing risk oversight. Your exclusive private credit platform.

