Balsa Core Materials Market size to grow by USD 74.2 million from 2022 to 2027 | Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd. and Allred and Associates Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The balsa core materials market is set to grow by USD 74.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry. In the shipbuilding industry, which is a major consumer of balsa core materials, balsa core materials are used to manufacture the interior structure, decks, and floors of the ship. Therefore, the growth of the shipbuilding industry, along with the addition of new ships drives the demand for balsa core materials during the forecast period. New ship manufacturing and an increase in the repair and maintenance of old ships are the factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Hence, the growth of the shipbuilding industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global balsa core materials market during the forecast period.

The balsa core materials market covers the following areas:

The report on the balsa core materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Balsa Core Materials Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The rising number of offshore wind farm installations is an emerging trend in the balsa core market. Due to an increase in demand for the installation of clean and sustainable energy sources globally, offshore wind projects have gained momentum in the past few years.

But the full potential of offshore wind projects is yet to be determined, and the adoption of offshore wind farms is rising rapidly, owing to better operational conditions when compared to onshore wind farms. Hence, such trends will increase the application of balsa core materials for the manufacturing of wind turbine blades, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The presence of substitutes for balsa core materials challenges the growth of the balsa core market. Various composite materials such as foam are substitutes for balsa core materials and thus, vendors incorporate foam for manufacturing turbine blades. For example, in February 2021, Diab Group selected SABIC's new LNP COLORCOMP to reduce weight and improve the mechanical properties of sandwich structures with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) foams.

Furthermore, PET foams are used as the core materials for wind turbine blades, which are less expensive when compared to balsa core materials. Hence, such substitutes hinder market growth for balsa core during the forecast period.

Balsa Core Materials Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This balsa core materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (monolayer and multilayer), end-user (wind energy, aerospace, marine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the monolayer segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This material is easy to bond when used with resin or adhesive and serves as an insulator, fire retardant, and noise reduction material in various industries. It is also used to make air cargo containers, floor panels, aircraft structures, and others. Also, it is used in the automotive industry to make engine covers, panel structures, interior structures, and others. Hence, the high application of balsa core materials in end-user industries will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd.

Allred and Associates Inc.

Bodotex AS

Carbon Core Corp.

Composite Envisions LLC

CoreLite

Diab Group

Gurit Holding AG

I Core Composites LLC

LBI Inc.

Nord Compensati Srl

Schweiter Technologies AG

Sicomin Epoxy Systems

Specialized Balsa Wood LLC

Vendor Offerings

Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd. - The company offers balsa core material namely ProBalsa.

The company offers balsa core material namely ProBalsa. Allred and Associates Inc. - The company offers balsa core material such as DragonPlate carbon fiber balsa core.

The company offers balsa core material such as DragonPlate carbon fiber balsa core. Bodotex AS - The company offers balsa core materials.

Balsa Core Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74.2 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd., Allred and Associates Inc., Bodotex AS, Carbon Core Corp., Composite Envisions LLC, CoreLite, Diab Group, Gurit Holding AG, I Core Composites LLC, LBI Inc., Nord Compensati Srl, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, and Specialized Balsa Wood LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global balsa core materials market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Monolayer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Multilayer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adhesive Technologies NZ Ltd.

12.4 Allred and Associates Inc.

12.5 Bodotex AS

12.6 Carbon Core Corp.

12.7 Composite Envisions LLC

12.8 CoreLite

12.9 Diab Group

12.10 Gurit Holding AG

12.11 I Core Composites LLC

12.12 LBI Inc.

12.13 Nord Compensati Srl

12.14 Schweiter Technologies AG

12.15 Sicomin Epoxy Systems

12.16 Specialized Balsa Wood LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

