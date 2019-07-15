Balsam Hill and Operation Smile Celebrate Christmas in July
A Summer Campaign Aims to Make the Future Brighter, Healthier for Children Around the World
Jul 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Balsam Hill, the leading retailer of highly-realistic artificial Christmas trees and timeless holiday décor, celebrates Christmas in July with 'Tis the Other Season. The early holiday celebration is an off-season opportunity to build awareness about the company's charitable partner, Operation Smile. Balsam Hill has pledged $12,000 this month to the organization and invites the public to join with donations via a "donate now" link at www.operationsmile.org/balsamhill. Operation Smile, an international children's charity that has changed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and young adults who were born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial differences. Through its expertise in treating cleft conditions, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver safe surgery to people where it's needed most. Since 2014, Balsam Hill has donated over $275,000 to this life-saving and life-changing organization, helping it pursue its vision of improving the health and dignity of all through safe surgery.
Throughout the month of July, via social media, Balsam Hill will share inspiring stories about lives that have been changed because of Operation Smile.
In addition to the July campaign, Balsam Hill leads a charity auction campaign at www.celebritiesforsmiles.com in December. The public can bid on more than 60 one-of-a-kind, celebrity-autographed, beautiful holiday ornaments and all proceeds go to Operation Smile.
For more information on either of the Balsam Hill and Operation Smile campaigns follow the organizations @BalsamHill or @OperationSmile on Twitter and Instagram or find them on Facebook.
About Balsam Brands
The flagship brand of Redwood City-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill, renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive TrueNeedle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design. Not only known for being life-like, Balsam Hill's patented technology including Flip Tree™, Instant Evergreen™, Candelight™ LED and Easy Plug™ make assembly easier than ever.
The company was founded in 2006 by Thomas Harman, who was inspired to start Balsam Hill by a family member who was allergic to live trees but still wanted to create a festive atmosphere in his home during the holidays. When Thomas' search for a lifelike artificial Christmas tree came up empty-handed, he created Balsam Hill to make highly realistic artificial trees.
Today, Balsam Hill creates inspired home décor for all seasons and occasions, including realistic artificial florals that capture the beauty of spring. As a community leader, Balsam Brands engages in a variety of civic activities that help strengthen families and support those in need.
About Operation Smile
Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial differences. With more than three decades of expertise, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to people where it's needed most. As one of the largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile has mobilized thousands of medical volunteers from a wide range of medical specialties from more than 80 countries. Operation Smile engages public-private partnerships to advance health care delivery, train local medical professionals to provide surgical care for patients in their communities, donate crucial medical equipment and supplies, and increase access to surgical care so that everyone living with cleft is treated.
