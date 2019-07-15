Balsam Hill and Operation Smile Celebrate Christmas in July

Throughout the month of July, via social media, Balsam Hill will share inspiring stories about lives that have been changed because of Operation Smile.

In addition to the July campaign, Balsam Hill leads a charity auction campaign at www.celebritiesforsmiles.com in December. The public can bid on more than 60 one-of-a-kind, celebrity-autographed, beautiful holiday ornaments and all proceeds go to Operation Smile.

For more information on either of the Balsam Hill and Operation Smile campaigns follow the organizations @BalsamHill or @OperationSmile on Twitter and Instagram or find them on Facebook.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of Redwood City-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill, renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive TrueNeedle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design. Not only known for being life-like, Balsam Hill's patented technology including Flip Tree™, Instant Evergreen™, Candelight™ LED and Easy Plug™ make assembly easier than ever.

The company was founded in 2006 by Thomas Harman, who was inspired to start Balsam Hill by a family member who was allergic to live trees but still wanted to create a festive atmosphere in his home during the holidays. When Thomas' search for a lifelike artificial Christmas tree came up empty-handed, he created Balsam Hill to make highly realistic artificial trees.

Today, Balsam Hill creates inspired home décor for all seasons and occasions, including realistic artificial florals that capture the beauty of spring. As a community leader, Balsam Brands engages in a variety of civic activities that help strengthen families and support those in need.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile has provided hundreds of thousands of safe surgeries for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial differences. With more than three decades of expertise, Operation Smile creates solutions that deliver free surgery to people where it's needed most. As one of the largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile has mobilized thousands of medical volunteers from a wide range of medical specialties from more than 80 countries. Operation Smile engages public-private partnerships to advance health care delivery, train local medical professionals to provide surgical care for patients in their communities, donate crucial medical equipment and supplies, and increase access to surgical care so that everyone living with cleft is treated.

