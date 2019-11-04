Balsam Hill Debuts Stunning LED Tree Light Collection

The Color + Clear Collection showcases new LED technology that allows customers to use a remote control and dimmer to change to all color lights or all clear lights (or both) and adjust the brightness from subtle shadows to stunningly bright.

Adapting the multi-color LED light option to today's lifestyles, the Twinkly Lights Collection is connected to a free app allowing the user to control the color of each bulb, pulse the lights to music, create light shows.

The Celestial Fairy Light Collection presents new LED technology as magical dew drops on an ultra-thin wire, perfect for Balsam Hill's purposely sparse, natural looking trees and on frosted trees that mimic the appearance of beautiful snow-covered branches.

The Collection also includes Micro LED, lights as small as pencil erasers and Ultrabright LEDs with a massive number of lights, perfect for people who prefer their trees blanketed in lights.

LED light technology has evolved dramatically since first introduced and is now a substantially smarter choice than once-traditional incandescent lights. A LED light bulb can burn up to 50,000 hours compared with 2,000-3,000 hours for an incandescent bulb and uses approximately one kilowatt of energy each hour, while an incandescent bulb uses at least 12 kilowatts, resulting in dramatic cost-savings. Balsam Hill's LED technology features lights that reflect colors luminously and accurately, are encased in virtually non-breakable plastic and have a life span of up to eight years. Because LED bulbs use much less energy than incandescent bulbs, they are better for the environment and since they don't heat up, they pose less threat of fire, unlike incandescent lights. They are less likely to break when the tree is packed up for the season.

Redwood City-headquartered Balsam Hill known for its superbly-crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive True Needle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design. Additionally, Balsam Hill's patented technology including Flip Tree™, Instant Evergreen™, Candlelight™ LED and Easy Plug™ make assembly easier than ever.

SOURCE Balsam Hill

Related Links

https://www.balsamhill.com

